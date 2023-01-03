Norma Jean (Green) Brese passed from this life on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born to Charlie Clarence and Anie Bell (Morris) Green on November 29, 1928 in Cade, Okla. Norma grew up in Bryan County and graduated from Bennington High School in 1947 as Valedictorian of her class. On February 14, 1948, she married R.H. Brese in Sherman, Texas. She served as a pastor’s wife for more than 50 years in various churches in Bryan and Choctaw counties. She also held jobs outside of the home in Dallas, Neals Department Store, Four Seasons Nursing Center, Big Five, and Easter’s Café. Any free time was spent caring for her family.

DURANT, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO