Rayna Schonauer
Rayna L. Schonauer was born Saturday, April 13, 1940 in Plainview, Texas, to Alvis and Rachel (Moore) Peacock. She passed from this life on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the age of 82, surrounded by family and loved ones. As a young girl, Rayna grew up in the small town...
Laverne McDonald
Laverne McDonald passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the age of 90. She was born on October 1, 1932 on 12 mile prairie north of Durant, Okla., to Lonnie Richard and Sarah Florence (James) McDonald. She was a longtime resident of Durant. She enjoyed traveling, reading,...
Norma Brese
Norma Jean (Green) Brese passed from this life on Sunday, January 1, 2023. She was born to Charlie Clarence and Anie Bell (Morris) Green on November 29, 1928 in Cade, Okla. Norma grew up in Bryan County and graduated from Bennington High School in 1947 as Valedictorian of her class. On February 14, 1948, she married R.H. Brese in Sherman, Texas. She served as a pastor’s wife for more than 50 years in various churches in Bryan and Choctaw counties. She also held jobs outside of the home in Dallas, Neals Department Store, Four Seasons Nursing Center, Big Five, and Easter’s Café. Any free time was spent caring for her family.
Cynthia Stafford
Cynthia Denice Stafford was born Monday, June 27, 1960 in Durant, Okla., to Vernon “Bunk” Stafford and Dorothy (Wilson) Stafford. She passed from this life on Monday, January 2, 2023 in Durant at the age of 62. Cynthia grew up and attended school in Bokchito. She loved spending...
RoseMarie Staton
Rosemarie “Schatzi” Staton passed from this life on Saturday, December 31, 2022, in Durant, Okla., at the age of 72. She was born on November 1, 1950, in Lawton, Okla., to Joseph E. and Erika (Hoffman) Larimer. She married the love of her life, Jim Staton, on November 15, 1968, in Las Cruces, N.M.
Benny Duncan
Benny Duncan of Durant, Okla., died Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 after a short illness. He was born on Oct. 29, 1941, in Durant to Stephen Green Duncan and Jessie Yvonne (Orsburn) Duncan. He was a lifelong carpenter and house framer. He finally retired earlier this year at the age of...
Sustainable Durant announces first event of 2023
DURANT – Sustainable Durant is excited to present its first event of the new year featuring three dynamic speakers and a group of organizations committed to offering students and residents the latest information on the explosion of green jobs happening now. The event is free and open to the public and will take place on January 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 at Durant’s Main Public Library.
Southeastern student receives Gilman International Scholarship
DURANT, Okla. – Southeastern Oklahoma State University studio art major Hannah Peterson will have the opportunity to study abroad in the spring as a recipient of The U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program. Peterson, a freshman, will use her scholarship to participate in the...
Durant City Council votes on University Boulevard project
At the Special Meeting held on January 3, 2023, the Durant City Council met to vote on updated terms to Change Order No. 4, as requested by Schiralli Construction Corporation. At the November 28 Special Meeting, the Council initially approved the proposed change order, which outlined terms to hold the company accountable. The document was sent to Schiralli’s legal representation for review.
