ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Gloom and boom: Fund managers' top picks for 2023

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Jan 3 (Reuters) - King Dollar's reign (definitely) coming to an end, bonds bouncing and emerging markets rising again are just some of the trades international money managers are betting on in 2023.

Sky-high inflation and the global gut-punch of nearly 300 central bank interest rate hikes over the last 12 months are putting the focus firmly on how badly economies now buckle, and whether that forces the Federal Reserve and Co to change course.

Here are five trades investors are crowding into.

1/ END OF KING DOLLAR

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the greenback against major peers, gained more than 15% from January to November 2022, as the Fed hiked rates aggressively.

The Fed remains hawkish, but markets are testing its resolve. Joe Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management, is tipping the dollar index to drop more than 10% in 2023 "based on inflation peaking and a Fed policy shift".

The yen could also be a driving force, after the Bank of Japan sprung a late surprise by abruptly altering the "yield curve control" programme it has used to keep its interest rates close to zero.

"If I had to pick one currency against the dollar, it would be the yen," said Chris Jeffrey, head of rates and inflation strategy at Legal & General Investment Management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lTPnC_0k1b33ny00

2/ BUY CHINA

Investors see Chinese equities as a comeback story after a torrid few years, helped by an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, renewed focus on economic growth and shoring up the battered property market.

With COVID deaths rising again uncertainty remains, but the enthusiasm is undoubtedly there for a reopening that also eventually lifts Asian capital markets and deal-making.

MSCI's China index (.dMICN00000PUS) gained nearly 40% from November to mid December but more is possible. BNP Paribas reckons travel, domestic consumption and tech shares can rise further and has upgraded China to "overweight" in its 2023 model portfolio, which includes stocks such as Tencent (0700.HK) and Trip.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjNUM_0k1b33ny00

3/ RE-EMERGING MARKETS

Whisper it, but the emerging markets (EM) bulls are back after 2022 delivered some of the biggest losses on record.

With the caveat that global interest rates stabilise, China relaxes COVID restrictions and nuclear war is averted, UBS reckons EM stocks (.MSCIEF) and fixed income indexes could earn between 8-15% in 2023 on a total returns basis.

A "bullish" Morgan Stanley expects a near 17% return on EM local currency debt. Credit Suisse particularly likes hard currency debt and DoubleLine's Jeffrey Gundlach, AKA the "bond king", has EM stocks as his top pick.

Performance following past routs underscores this wave of optimism. MSCI's EM equity index soared 64% in 1999, following the Asian financial crisis, and 75% in 2009. EM hard currency debt saw a whopping 30% rebound too after its 12% global financial crisis drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zj6kK_0k1b33ny00

4/ HELLO, MR BOND

After the worst ever year for bond investors, many see a turnaround.

Inflation - the bond market's nemesis because it forces up rates and erodes returns - looks likely to moderate this year as recessions start to bite.

Economists polled by Reuters expect headline U.S. inflation to decelerate to 3.1% by the end of 2023. Valentine Ainouz, fixed income strategist at the Amundi Institute, predicts the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield will end 2023 at 3.5% from around 3.88% currently.

Joost van Leenders, senior strategist at Van Lanschot Kempen, bought into Treasuries back in August on the expectation "inflation will come down because economic growth comes down." He remained wary on euro zone bonds with the European Central Bank now backing out of the market and hiking rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cULXZ_0k1b33ny00

5/ EQUITIES: SELL NOW, BUY LATER

Equity investors hope a V-shaped year for the global economy will see stocks end it comfortably higher.

JP Morgan strategists predict "market turmoil and economic decline" to start with, but then a better second half as the Fed finally decides to "pivot".

Hani Redha, portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, anticipates some more downside for U.S. stocks, before a trough some time in the first half of 2023, while Royal London Asset Management's Trevor Greetham thinks it might take longer.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if the time to buy equities is a year away or a bit longer," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXV2O_0k1b33ny00

Reporting by Naomi Rovnick, Alun John and Marc Jones, Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe, Amanda Cooper and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
Reuters

Reuters

677K+
Followers
371K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy