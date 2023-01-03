ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 126, Utah 118

Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

Percentages: FG .610, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Schroder 4-5, Beverley 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, James 1-6, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Toscano-Anderson, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (James 4, Westbrook 4, Beverley 2, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Gabriel, Nunn, Toscano-Anderson). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder

Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Boston 4, San Jose 2

San Jose110—2 First Period_1, Boston, Marchand 12 (McAvoy, Bergeron), 1:03. 2, Boston, Smith 2 (Coyle, Foligno), 5:32. 3, San Jose, Couture 15 (Barabanov, Vlasic), 6:57. Penalties_Pastrnak, BOS (High Sticking), 2:42. Second Period_4, San Jose, Ferraro 2 (Benning, Nieto), 14:55. 5, Boston, Pastrnak 28 (McAvoy, Marchand), 16:45 (pp). Penalties_Boston bench,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an...
NEWARK, NJ
Porterville Recorder

SAN FRANCISCO 72, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 70

Percentages: FG .509, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Rishwain 4-6, Roberts 3-9, M.Williams 2-3, Shabazz 1-4, Gigiberia 0-1, Kunen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kunen 2, Gigiberia, Markovetskyy). Turnovers: 12 (Gigiberia 4, Kunen 2, Markovetskyy 2, Shabazz 2, Hawthorne, Rishwain). Steals: 7 (Rishwain 2,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

BYU 68, SAN DIEGO 48

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Johnson 2-2, Robinson 1-2, George 1-3, Saunders 0-1, Waterman 0-1, Hall 0-3, R.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Traore 2, Ally Atiki). Turnovers: 12 (R.Williams 4, Robinson 4, Waterman 2, Johnson, Traore). Steals: 7 (George 2,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5

Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45.
BUFFALO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy