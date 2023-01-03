Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Related
Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers
Trae Young, Nate McMillan and the Atlanta Hawks had one of their worst games of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, prompting former NBA big man and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins criticize the team and offer some harsh prediction for them this 2022-23. The Hawks were out of sorts from the […] The post Trae Young, Nate McMillan, Hawks put on blast by Kendrick Perkins after horrible loss to Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal
The trade deadline is fast approaching and the rumor mill should heat up even more as February draws closer. One player who many expect to be with a different team after February 9th is Jae Crowder, who himself is currently in the midst of a season-long holdout with the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have […] The post RUMOR: Bucks closing in on Jae Crowder trade, Rockets emerge as third team in deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks hit with ‘concerning’ take after Hornets loss
The Milwaukee Bucks have hit a bit of a rough patch over the past few weeks or so. Despite Khris Middleton’s injury-related absences, the Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, should still have enough to remain a rock-solid regular season outfit. And for the most part, they have been, as they entered their Friday night clash against the Charlotte Hornets with a good, if not great, 25-14 record. But on the occasions they fall, they fall flat on their face, and fall flat they did against the Hornets.
The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential
The Philadelphia 76ers are not here to earn their glory in the regular season. Success for them means a championship — or at the very least a conference finals appearance. The long game is what matters to them. For this reason, the Sixers should start playing PJ Tucker for fewer minutes and strongly consider moving […] The post The drastic P.J. Tucker lineup change Sixers must make to reach potential appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets
With only John Wall and Nicolas Batum on the injury report, many expected the Thursday night contest between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets to be a nip-and-tuck, superstar-laden affair. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were healthy, which meant that at the very least, they could give Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading […] The post Kawhi Leonard, Clippers get ultimate clowning after brutal blowout vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Myles Turner turns down Pacers contract extension amid trade links
The odds of Myles Turner parting ways with the Indiana Pacers before the February trade deadline have just increased significantly. This is after reports emerged about the 6-foot-11 center turning down a contract extension offer from his current team. Turner has already been linked to several teams across the league, and this latest development should only further fuel his exit rumors.
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
2 best trades Timberwolves must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and it marks one of the last chances for struggling teams to save their seasons. And almost no team in the league needs a turnaround right now more than the Minnesota Timberwolves. After making the playoffs last season for just the second time in 18 years, the Timberwolves’ trade for Rudy Gobert gave the franchise even bigger 2022-23 expectations. However, the Gobert, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Townes Big Three hasn’t clicked just yet, and the team is languishing at 18-21, in 11th place in the Western Conference. Now some Timberwolves’ trade deadline moves are in order, or the Gobert trade might go down as one of the worst in league history.
Draymond Green sounds off on potential suspension
Draymond Green is no stranger to being fined and suspended by the NBA. Earlier this season, Green was fined $25,000 for a verbal spat with a fan during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He has been fined multiple times throughout his career after criticism of the officiating. Throughout his NBA career, Green has amassed […] The post Draymond Green sounds off on potential suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kawhi Leonard calls out Clippers after embarrassing 31-point loss to Nuggets
From the get-go, the Los Angeles Clippers just didn’t have it against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. They played uninspired basketball, settling for one contested jumpshot after another as they scuffled to a 34-point halftime deficit. Simply put, that was not a performance befitting of a team led by two bonafide […] The post Kawhi Leonard calls out Clippers after embarrassing 31-point loss to Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed
If there’s one player in the NBA who has seen his name mentioned numerous times in trade chatter over the last couple of seasons, it’s been Myles Turner. If rumors are to be believed, the Indiana Pacers have been actively shopping him almost every trade deadline yet he’s still remained on the team. The Pacers […] The post RUMOR: Pacers stance on Myles Turner trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jordan Clarkson fuels Jazz trade links with eye-opening decision on contract offer
The Utah Jazz have been one of the biggest surprise packages of the season. The general belief before the campaign started was that after blowing up their roster in the summer, the Jazz were going to be all-in on the Victor Wembanyama tank race. Well, this just hasn’t been the case for Utah thus far, and there’s no denying that among others, Jordan Clarkson has played a key role in this team’s unexpected success.
Los Angeles works out veteran big man amid Anthony Davis injury
The Los Angeles Lakers would love nothing more than to have a lineup that includes Anthony Davis in addition to LeBron James. However, Davis has been out with a foot injury and the Lakers are unsure when he will be able to return to game activity. As a result, the...
RUMOR: Mavs’ facing major roadblock in Bojan Bogdanovic trade pursuit
We’re now just a month away from the February trade deadline, which means that the rumor mill is going to be heating up considerably in the coming weeks. Detroit Pistons veteran Bojan Bogdanovic has been linked to a move away from Detroit for pretty much the whole season, and it wouldn’t at all be surprising if the 33-year-old ends up with a different team after February 9th.
Billy Donovan’s surprising challenge to Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls have been playing better basketball as of late after their uneven start to the season. They’ve now won eight of their last 11 games and are moving up in the Eastern Conference standings. Much of what the Bulls do offensively is centered around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is leading the […] The post Billy Donovan’s surprising challenge to Zach LaVine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks
LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets shocked the basketball world on Friday night after absolutely destroying Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a 138-109 blowout win. The Hornets dropped a record-setting 51 points on the Bucks in the opening quarter and they never looked back. Terry Rozier was the man of the moment for […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball reacts to Terry Rozier’s secret revelation after destroying Giannis, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls’ Zach LaVine pours fuel over Lauri Markkanen All-Star fire after win vs. Jazz
The Utah Jazz may have cooled down after their hot start this 2022-23 season, but Lauri Markkanen continues to ball out for the team and that should be enough to get him to the All-Star Game. That is the belief of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine, who saw firsthand how dominant the Finnish star can be.
Klay Thompson’s mysterious injury absence draws update from Warriors coach Steve Kerr
Klay Thompson‘s absence from Saturday’s loss to the Orlando Magic game out of nowhere. The veteran shooting guard was listed as a starter for the Golden State Warriors and it wasn’t until after tip-off that it was revealed that Thompson was a very late scratch due to a left knee injury. The good news for […] The post Klay Thompson’s mysterious injury absence draws update from Warriors coach Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine vocal on harsh reality he faced that critics don’t respect enough
Zach LaVine was at the center of what looked like a sinking Chicago Bulls ship. Fast forward just a few weeks since then and the Bulls have now won eight of their last 11 games with impressive road wins over the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers plus a streak-snapping victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Guess who’s been at the center of the success?
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1