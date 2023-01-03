ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Porterville Recorder

Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

Percentages: FG .610, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Schroder 4-5, Beverley 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, James 1-6, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Toscano-Anderson, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (James 4, Westbrook 4, Beverley 2, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Gabriel, Nunn, Toscano-Anderson). Steals: 4...
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Chicago 126, Utah 118

Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51

Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5

Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45.
BUFFALO, MN

