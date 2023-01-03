Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game
Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid
New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory
Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
What Lamont Paris Said After Blowout Loss To Tennessee
South Carolina's head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris spoke to the media about the Gamecocks' historic loss to Tennessee.
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115. GOLDEN STATE (101)
“I want to knock down the myth that athletes and cannabis don’t mix" - Clifford Robinson on regularly smoking cannabis during his NBA career
Cliff Robinson aimed high his entire life.
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
Percentages: FG .610, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Schroder 4-5, Beverley 2-3, Westbrook 2-5, James 1-6, Gabriel 0-1, Nunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bryant, Toscano-Anderson, Westbrook). Turnovers: 17 (James 4, Westbrook 4, Beverley 2, Bryant 2, Schroder 2, Gabriel, Nunn, Toscano-Anderson). Steals: 4...
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
Chicago 126, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51
Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Buffalo 6, Minnesota 5
Buffalo1311—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Olofsson 14 (Dahlin, Mittelstadt), 13:00. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Duhaime 4 (Hartman, Dumba), 2:52. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 23 (Addison, Steel), 6:46 (pp). 4, Buffalo, Thompson 31 (Dahlin, Cozens), 10:30 (pp). 5, Buffalo, Dahlin 11 (Mittelstadt, Jost), 12:02. 6, Buffalo, Cozens 13 (Tuch), 13:55 (pp). 7, Minnesota, Hartman 5 (Gaudreau), 18:45.
