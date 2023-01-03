ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
MILWAUKEE, WI
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid

New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game

Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak

Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
TEMPE, AZ
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

Percentages: FG .479, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 4, Lewis...
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136. SACRAMENTO (134) Barnes...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Chicago 126, Utah 118

Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
UTAH STATE
Orlando 115, Golden State 101

Percentages: FG .506, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Banchero 4-9, F.Wagner 3-7, Anthony 2-4, Ross 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, G.Harris 1-2, M.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Suggs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Suggs 2). Turnovers: 10 (Banchero 2, Carter Jr. 2, F.Wagner 2,...
SAINT MARY'S 85, PORTLAND 43

Percentages: FG .261, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None.
PORTLAND, OR
NO. 9 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 76

Percentages: FG .469, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hickman 4-5, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 1-4, Smith 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hickman 2, Timme 2, Gregg). Turnovers: 9 (Bolton 2, Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).
SANTA CLARA, CA
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51

Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
APPALACHIAN STATE 71, JAMES MADISON 62

Percentages: FG .431, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Harcum 2-6, Huntley 2-6, Boykin 2-7, Mantis 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Huntley). Turnovers: 15 (Boykin 5, Gregory 4, Harcum 2, Mantis 2, Pearson, Xavio.Brown). Steals: 8 (Boykin 2, Gregory 2,...
BOONE, NC
CAL STATE FULLERTON 79, HAWAI'I 72, OT

Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Coleman 3-4, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, Avea 0-3, McClanahan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, da Silva). Turnovers: 22 (McClanahan 5, Riley 5, Hepa 4, Coleman 3, Avea 2, Jackson 2, Seck).
FULLERTON, CA
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75

Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
STOCKTON, CA

