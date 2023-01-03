Read full article on original website
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville Shooting Sparks and Leaves the Headlights on Where Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of CharlotteBella RoseCharlotte, NC
From barbershop owner to Airbnb investorBella RoseCharlotte, NC
3 dead and 2 hurt after scaffolding collapse in CharlotteMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Porterville Recorder
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win
Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Grizzlies face the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Utah Jazz (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (25-13, second in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 236.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into a matchup against Utah as winners of five games in a row. The Grizzlies are 11-10 against Western Conference...
Porterville Recorder
New York takes on Milwaukee, looks for 5th straight victory
Milwaukee Bucks (25-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (22-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee. The Knicks are 13-9 in Eastern Conference games. New York scores 114.2 points while...
Porterville Recorder
New Orleans faces Washington, aims to break road skid
New Orleans Pelicans (24-16, third in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (17-23, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hits the road against Washington looking to end its three-game road skid. The Wizards are 10-7 on their home court. Washington is fourth in the Eastern Conference with...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento hosts Orlando in out-of-conference game
Orlando Magic (15-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-18, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic visit De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in non-conference play. The Kings are 11-9 on their home court. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago plays Boston on 3-game win streak
Chicago Bulls (19-21, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (28-12, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bulls take on Boston. The Celtics are 15-8 in Eastern Conference games. Boston ranks fifth in the NBA with...
Porterville Recorder
Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid
Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State...
Porterville Recorder
Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. The reigning Eastern Conference champions maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
Percentages: FG .479, FT .629. 3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Temple 1-2, Jones 1-3, Alvarado 1-4, Marshall 1-4, Murphy III 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Lewis Jr. 0-1, Valanciunas 0-2, Daniels 0-4, Graham 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hernangomez, Jones, Marshall, Murphy III). Turnovers: 12 (Marshall 4, Lewis...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134
L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136. SACRAMENTO (134) Barnes...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 126, Utah 118
Percentages: FG .495, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 12-41, .293 (Agbaji 4-4, Conley 3-5, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Markkanen 2-7, Clarkson 1-7, Gay 0-2, Vanderbilt 0-2, Olynyk 0-3, Beasley 0-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Olynyk 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clarkson 2, Horton-Tucker 2, Markkanen 2, Conley, Kessler, Olynyk, Vanderbilt).
Porterville Recorder
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
Percentages: FG .506, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Banchero 4-9, F.Wagner 3-7, Anthony 2-4, Ross 1-1, Carter Jr. 1-2, G.Harris 1-2, M.Wagner 1-2, Houstan 0-1, Fultz 0-2, Suggs 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Suggs 2). Turnovers: 10 (Banchero 2, Carter Jr. 2, F.Wagner 2,...
What Lamont Paris Said After Blowout Loss To Tennessee
South Carolina's head men's basketball coach Lamont Paris spoke to the media about the Gamecocks' historic loss to Tennessee.
Porterville Recorder
SAINT MARY'S 85, PORTLAND 43
Percentages: FG .261, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 1-19, .053 (Nduka 1-1, Gorosito 0-2, Perry 0-2, Meadows 0-3, Robertson 0-4, Sjolund 0-7). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nduka). Turnovers: 16 (Robertson 6, St. Pierre 3, Applewhite 2, Perry 2, Gorosito, Meadows, Sjolund). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 GONZAGA 81, SANTA CLARA 76
Percentages: FG .469, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hickman 4-5, Strawther 2-3, Bolton 1-4, Smith 0-1, Timme 0-1, Watson 0-1, Gregg 0-2, Sallis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Hickman 2, Timme 2, Gregg). Turnovers: 9 (Bolton 2, Gregg 2, Strawther 2, Hickman, Timme, Watson).
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 76, BUTLER 51
Percentages: FG .268, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Taylor 2-7, Ali 1-3, Hunter 1-3, C.Harris 0-1, J.Thomas 0-1, P.Thomas 0-1, Turnbull 0-1, Wilmoth 0-1, Lukosius 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Taylor, Turnbull, Wilmoth). Turnovers: 13 (C.Harris 4, Ali 2, J.Thomas 2, Taylor 2, Hunter,...
Porterville Recorder
APPALACHIAN STATE 71, JAMES MADISON 62
Percentages: FG .431, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Harcum 2-6, Huntley 2-6, Boykin 2-7, Mantis 1-4, Gregory 0-1, Walker 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abson, Huntley). Turnovers: 15 (Boykin 5, Gregory 4, Harcum 2, Mantis 2, Pearson, Xavio.Brown). Steals: 8 (Boykin 2, Gregory 2,...
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 79, HAWAI'I 72, OT
Percentages: FG .424, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Coleman 3-4, Hepa 1-5, Jackson 0-1, Rouhliadeff 0-1, Riley 0-2, Avea 0-3, McClanahan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Coleman, da Silva). Turnovers: 22 (McClanahan 5, Riley 5, Hepa 4, Coleman 3, Avea 2, Jackson 2, Seck).
Porterville Recorder
PACIFIC 80, PEPPERDINE 75
Percentages: FG .452, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Martindale 3-5, Beard 2-3, Blake 2-3, Outlaw 1-1, Avdalovic 1-2, Odum 1-5, Denson 0-1, Ivy-Curry 0-2, Boone 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blake, Martindale). Turnovers: 13 (Blake 3, Denson 3, Beard 2, Avdalovic, Boone, Ivy-Curry, Martindale,...
