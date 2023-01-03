ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cQEnl_0k1b0za800

Jan 14, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; FOX analyst Joe Buck before the NFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made the announcement one hour and six minutes after the injury occurred, according to ESPN). Further, many media figures on Twitter criticized the league for apparently wanting to resume the game.

The NFL has disputed that they wanted to resume the game after a five-minute warm-up period.

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent held a conference call with reporters to discuss the postponement of the game. He was asked about the report that the players were given five minutes to warm up to resume the game.

“I’m not sure where that came from,” Vincent said, via Pro Football Talk . “Frankly, there was no time period for the players to get warmed up. Frankly, the only thing that we asked was that [referee] Shawn [Hochuli] communicate with both head coaches to make sure they had the proper time inside the locker room to discuss what they felt like was best. So I’m not sure where that came from. Five-minute warmup never crossed my mind, personally. And I was the one … that was communicating with the Commissioner. We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. And that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Where did that come from? It came from what Buck said on the ESPN broadcast of the game.

ESPN went to commercial numerous times after the medical emergency, but they also brought back the broadcast team and allowed Buck to provide updates. On three separate occasions, Buck mentioned a five-minute warm-up period.

“The two head coaches you can see got together. And they’ll have five minutes to warm up,” Buck said the first time he mentioned the warm-up period.

The second time he mentioned the warm-up period, Buck said he was getting that word “from the league” and “from down on the field.”

“Lisa, as we said, they’ve been give five minutes to quote unquote ‘get ready’ to go back to playing. That’s the word we get from the league and the word we get from down on the field, but nobody’s moving,” Buck said.

The way Buck described things, it seemed like the NFL had plans to resume the game, but the coaches and players felt otherwise.

“Then when we got the update that within five minutes these players were gonna start playing football again, we saw Zac Taylor live walk across the field to Sean McDermott,” Buck said. “The players were being told that they would have five minutes to get back ready for play, and the players were standing around. We saw Zac Taylor walk across the field and talk to Sean McDermott.”

The game ultimately was never resumed.

23 minutes after Hamlin collapsed, the game was temporarily suspended. One hour and six minutes after Hamlin collapsed, the NFL announced that the game would not be continued that night.

The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 134

Mark Putney
4d ago

I love how everyone is ready to pounce on everyone and everything all the time. I watched the broadcast and everyone said the same thing. I've never witnessed anything like this.people are trying to rap their head around what they saw. everyone is trying to say the right thing. it's live t.v.people are trying to do their best with a bad situation.🙏

Reply(3)
21
JerseyDrive1775
4d ago

Regardless of the opinions of Joe Buck, he didn’t just pull that out of thin air. He wears an earpiece which is used by the league and the NFL crew to advise him. Just as Joe Buck said live, he was told the league gave them 5 minutes. Now the NFL is claiming they never said that and Joe Buck is the fall guy.

Reply(2)
35
...."G"....
5d ago

the NFL is lying, all they are worried about is money, they could give a s*** about what happened on the field, but yet there was so much talk when the other guy celebrated his tackle of the quarterback, which nobody knew he was having convulsions at that time... same thing, different color...

Reply(9)
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career

Le’Veon Bell was one of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL before he sat out the 2018 season, but the former running back insists the time off had nothing to do with the downfall of his career. One of the people he blames is Adam Gase. After Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during... The post Le’Veon Bell seems to blame 1 person for ruining his NFL career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback great Art Schlichter has spent the vast majority of the last few decades in prison due to financial fraud and theft stemming from a severe gambling addiction, and it looks like he could be headed back to a prison cell again this week. Back in October, Art Schlichter was charged Read more... The post Former Ohio State star quarterback could go to prison appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’

Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
OHIO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner?

Aaron Rodgers has dated some high-profile people over the years, and his latest rumored girlfriend is no exception. Rodgers has sat courtside at several Milwaukee Bucks games with Bucks owner Wes Edens’ daughter Mallory. The belief is that the two were just friendly, as Rodgers is a minority owner in the team. According to a... The post Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win

Don’t look now, but Russell Westbrook has gotten his swagger back. The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook had one of his best games of the year on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Playing without both Anthony Davis (who remains out indefinitely with a foot injury) and LeBron James (who was away from the team with... The post Russell Westbrook had message for fans with his outfit after Lakers win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a message for Tee Higgins over the part he played in Monday night’s frightening incident involving Damar Hamlin. Higgins was turning upfield after making a catch in Monday’s game when he was tackled by Hamlin on a typical football player. Hamlin got up and then collapsed after that tackle,... The post Josh Allen sends great message to Tee Higgins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired

Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed. The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A... The post Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEVADA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
191K+
Followers
23K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy