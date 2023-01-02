Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.

WINTER PARK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO