Leesburg, FL

villages-news.com

The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine

The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Dunnellon resident discusses impact of home sales in area on property taxes

My parents live on the next property and pay $400, yet I paid $1,200 this year. When I asked why, I was told that the property taxes are being determined by the average home sales in the area. The tax office isn’t even evaluating the properties in person – they are just going off home sales, during a down economy and inflation cost.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics

Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Project Wide Advisory Committee to discuss amenity deferral rate

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is to discuss the amenity deferral rate when it meets next week. Members of PWAC, who oversee amenities south of County Road 466, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The Amenity Authority Committee has considered a one-year freeze on amenity rates...
Ocala Gazette

Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions

Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Tunnels will be closed for painting this week

Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
bungalower

Winter Park Fish Company has reopened

Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.
WINTER PARK, FL
Ocala Gazette

FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
FLORIDA STATE
buffalonynews.net

MMI Hospitality Group Announces Acquisition of Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida

The Mississippi-based, Family-Owned and Operated Company of Investors and Operators Adds Another Award-Winning Resort to its Robust Portfolio of Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Dining Facility Outlets Spanning Across the Southeast. FLOWOOD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / MMI Hospitality Group, a private investment partnership focused on service industry...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure

Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
OCALA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2023 housing market forecast: When will homes become affordable again?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The upcoming home buying season will not be a red-hot threepeat like the past two, but low inventory should keep prices elevated, one of Orlando’s most notable real estate agents predicted. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Ray Lopez, a Keller-Williams agent, said...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1

The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle

Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced

Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
DUNNELLON, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner

The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
ORLANDO, FL

