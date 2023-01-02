Read full article on original website
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
ocala-news.com
Dunnellon resident discusses impact of home sales in area on property taxes
My parents live on the next property and pay $400, yet I paid $1,200 this year. When I asked why, I was told that the property taxes are being determined by the average home sales in the area. The tax office isn’t even evaluating the properties in person – they are just going off home sales, during a down economy and inflation cost.
WCJB
U-Haul Growth Index showed increase in arrivals in Ocala over the past year
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is one of the top growing cities in the country, based on what’s called the U-Haul Growth Index. The index is based on U-Haul moves into the city. Data from the company shows Ocala experienced a 6% increase in arrivals over the year and only a 1% increase in departures.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Solid Waste to host recycling event for household electronics
Marion County Solid Waste will host a special collection event this weekend to help residents properly dispose of their broken home electronic devices. The recycling event will take place on Saturday, January 7, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marion County McPherson Government Complex, which is located at 601 SE 25th Avenue in Ocala.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
villages-news.com
Project Wide Advisory Committee to discuss amenity deferral rate
The Project Wide Advisory Committee is to discuss the amenity deferral rate when it meets next week. Members of PWAC, who oversee amenities south of County Road 466, will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The Amenity Authority Committee has considered a one-year freeze on amenity rates...
Local black farmer dies pending promised marijuana license worth millions
Ocala farmer Moton Hopkins Sr.’s lifelong struggle for a fair shake from the government is continuing, even after his death. Hopkins, who died April 11, 2022 at age 84, was among a dozen Black farmers seeking a state Medical Marijuana Treatment Center license set aside as part of a settlement in a class action suit from the 1990s that claimed the U.S. Department of Agriculture systematically discriminated against them when they applied for loans.
villages-news.com
Tunnels will be closed for painting this week
Painting projects will continue this week, prompting the closure of some tunnels:. M9 (Under Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle South): at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. MB1 (Under Marsh Bend Trail at Everglades Recreation): at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. WS2 (Under Warm Springs Ave at Marsh Bend Trail): at 5...
Free Technology Classes for Adults in Lake County Florida
Yes, surprise surprise - learning can be fun! Better yet, it's not just for school-aged children! Let's explore options for how you can have fun learning something related to technology, right here in Lake County, Florida - for free!
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FDOT plans for major improvements to one of Seminole Counties’ busiest intersections
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida transportation leaders said it has big plans for one of the busiest intersections in Seminole County. It’s all part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Building a Better I-4 campaign. Channel 9 has learned that the upgrades for this project aren’t happening...
bungalower
Winter Park Fish Company has reopened
Winter Park Fish Co. (Facebook) has reopened for business. The casual restaurant, located at 761 Orange Avenue [GMap], has been closed since May 2021, when the owners carried out an unpermitted construction project that landed them in hot water with the City of Winter Park. According to the City of Winter Park, the owners enclosed a patio area without a permit which then required them to add more parking since they had added more seats — 22 more seats to be exact. More on that HERE.
FDOT reports to DeSantis on Northern Turnpike Extension effort
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) received nearly 4,000 public comments, had more than 50,000 visits to its website and hosted 36 well-attended public meetings during its months-long study of a possible Northern Turnpike Extension. The statistics are included in the final report and status of an Alternative Corridor Evaluation...
buffalonynews.net
MMI Hospitality Group Announces Acquisition of Mission Inn Resort & Club in Florida
The Mississippi-based, Family-Owned and Operated Company of Investors and Operators Adds Another Award-Winning Resort to its Robust Portfolio of Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants, and Dining Facility Outlets Spanning Across the Southeast. FLOWOOD, MS / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / MMI Hospitality Group, a private investment partnership focused on service industry...
ocala-news.com
Tasty Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after health inspection failure
Tasty Bowl in Ocala was temporarily closed last week after a health inspector found three violations, including the presence of roach activity. The restaurant, which is located at 2575 SW 42nd Street, Unit 108 in Ocala, was temporarily shut down on Tuesday, December 27 after a failed inspection, according to a health inspection report filed by a health inspector with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
2023 housing market forecast: When will homes become affordable again?
ORLANDO, Fla. — The upcoming home buying season will not be a red-hot threepeat like the past two, but low inventory should keep prices elevated, one of Orlando’s most notable real estate agents predicted. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Ray Lopez, a Keller-Williams agent, said...
villages-news.com
The Villages announces cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1
The Villages has announces a cost-of-living hike for amenity fees as of Jan. 1. The adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index impacts the contractual amenity fee for all previously owned homes closed on after Jan. 1, 2023 and all new homes contracted in The Villages on or after Jan. 1, 2023.
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit Diner
The Twisted Biscuit Diner is open from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm daily.Photo byCindy Rybaczyk / Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening. This morning I visited the Twisted Biscuit Diner in Tavares. They're located at 4101 County Road 561 just behind Circle K at the intersection of 561 and 448. We arrived early so they weren't busy. I've heard from friends that they draw a crowd so we decided to go early. They are open daily from 6:00 am - 3:00 pm.
Looking for Something? Florida's Monkey Island Monkeys Still 'On Vacation' Until Further Notice
Monkey Island, December 26, 2022Photo byUncovering Florida. Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of the playful monkeys at Homosassa's "Monkey Island", one of the area's most popular roadside attractions, may be surprised to learn that the mischievous little critters are currently still "on vacation" and will be until further notice.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
