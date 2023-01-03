ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs Look to Split Road Stint with Battle against Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. – Coming off their first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) loss of the year, Alabama A&M (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) men's basketball will play look to split the road trip to as they take on Jackson State (3-12, 2-0 SWAC) on Monday, January 9. Tip-off inside the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center is set for 7:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M Prepares for Huge Road Test at Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. – Looking to sweep their first conference road trip, Alabama A&M women's basketball team will face their toughest Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) test so far as take on Jackson State inside of the Williams Athletic & Assembly Center on Monday, January 9, with tip-off scheduled for at 5:30 p.m.
Bulldogs fall on the road to Alcorn State for first SWAC loss

LORMAN, Miss. – Alabama A&M men's basketball fell to Alcorn State, 89-76, inside the Davey L. Whitney Complex on Saturday afternoon in men's Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action. Dailin Smith (Colorado Springs, Co.) opened the ball game with consecutive scores to give the Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) an early...
