ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers' Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out vs. Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS -- Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the LA Clippers' game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota early Friday morning after a 122-91 loss to the Nuggets and decided to sit George and Leonard as a precaution after the quick turnaround.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid
Timberwolves -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.2. The Clippers are...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid
Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta. The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Vegas looks to keep win streak going, hosts Los Angeles
Los Angeles Kings (22-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) : Golden Knights -145, Kings +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Los Angeles Kings with a three winning streak intact. Vegas has a 26-12-2...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The NBA vet and rookie who've embraced their unusual shooting forms: 'I'm happy I made the change'
WHENCHARLOTTE HORNETScenter Mason Plumlee launched a left-handed, 15-foot, shot-put-like jumper over Brook Lopez on Dec. 3, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' bench reacted as if they had just seen a UFO fly through the Spectrum Center. The sight of the right-handed Plumlee making a midrange jumper with his left...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115
MINNEAPOLIS -- - Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Remembering the last time LeBron scored fewer than 10 points in the regular season ... 16 years ago
LEBRON JAMES IS well-known for his uncanny ability to recall specific moments from any point throughout his pro basketball career, whether it occurred minutes or even years prior. But when asked earlier this week about the milestone he reached Thursday -- going 16 years and 1,125 regular-season games without scoring...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win
Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
“I want to knock down the myth that athletes and cannabis don’t mix" - Clifford Robinson on regularly smoking cannabis during his NBA career
Cliff Robinson aimed high his entire life.
ABC7 Los Angeles
WNBA free agency 2023: Key free agents, questions for all 12 teams
Breanna Stewart is expected to be the top WNBA player available in free agency later this month. But now that we've ranked the top free agents, it's time to flip the perspective and look at what all 12 WNBA teams will try to accomplish this offseason. For each WNBA team,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Team: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes with Buffalo Bills players, says 'love you boys'
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday - the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart
LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers cut ties with embattled pitcher Trevor Bauer
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties Friday with starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, the embattled former Cy Young Award winner who in April 2022 was handed the longest-ever suspension for an active player under MLB's domestic violence policy following allegations of sexual assault. Bauer was officially designated...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game
Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, standings point projections
The mathematical midpoint of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is close at hand, and some teams have already played in their 41st game. Sounds like the perfect time to take the temperature of each club against their preseason over/under point projections from Caesars Sportsbook. How we rank: A panel of...
ABC7 Los Angeles
'Keep praying for me': Damar Hamlin posts on Instagram for 1st time since collapse
Just days after his stunning on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Instagram he was thankful for the love he's received and asked for continued prayers for a "long road" ahead. "When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x's as...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Chiefs would be top seed in AFC with win over Raiders
LAS VEGAS -- - The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny. With the NFL's decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a Chiefs victory at Las Vegas on Saturday makes them the AFC's No. 1 seed. There's a catch, however: NFL Commissioner...
