Los Angeles, CA

ABC7 Los Angeles

Clippers' Paul George, Kawhi Leonard sit out vs. Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sat out the LA Clippers' game Friday night in Minnesota to manage their health following a loss Thursday in Denver. The Clippers arrived in Minnesota early Friday morning after a 122-91 loss to the Nuggets and decided to sit George and Leonard as a precaution after the quick turnaround.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid

Timberwolves -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.2. The Clippers are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta. The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500. The...
ATLANTA, GA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Vegas looks to keep win streak going, hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (22-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (26-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) : Golden Knights -145, Kings +125; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Los Angeles Kings with a three winning streak intact. Vegas has a 26-12-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC7 Los Angeles

Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115

MINNEAPOLIS -- - Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks 4th straight road win

Los Angeles Lakers (19-21, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (26-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Denver looking to prolong its three-game road winning streak. The Nuggets are 19-9 in conference games. Denver ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 54.8 points per...
DENVER, CO
ABC7 Los Angeles

Team: Damar Hamlin FaceTimes with Buffalo Bills players, says 'love you boys'

ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday - the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NEW YORK STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC7 Los Angeles

Dodgers cut ties with embattled pitcher Trevor Bauer

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties Friday with starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, the embattled former Cy Young Award winner who in April 2022 was handed the longest-ever suspension for an active player under MLB's domestic violence policy following allegations of sexual assault. Bauer was officially designated...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Oilers visit the Kings after Hyman's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (21-17-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (22-14-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Zach Hyman scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Los Angeles has a 22-14-6 record...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, standings point projections

The mathematical midpoint of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is close at hand, and some teams have already played in their 41st game. Sounds like the perfect time to take the temperature of each club against their preseason over/under point projections from Caesars Sportsbook. How we rank: A panel of...
COLORADO STATE
ABC7 Los Angeles

Chiefs would be top seed in AFC with win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS -- - The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny. With the NFL's decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a Chiefs victory at Las Vegas on Saturday makes them the AFC's No. 1 seed. There's a catch, however: NFL Commissioner...
KANSAS CITY, MO

