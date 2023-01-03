The community has witnessed an elevated hash price. Ethereum Traditional nonetheless faces bear strain at $19. Ethereum Traditional (ETC/USD) has been of bull curiosity within the final two days. Regardless of dropping by an intraday 1% on Friday, it was nonetheless up 18% within the week. A majority of those features occurred on January 04, 2023. The features pushed the cryptocurrency above a vital descending trendline that has contained ETC for some time. However how far can ETC features proceed?

