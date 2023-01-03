Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State lands 2024 four-star center JT Rock
Lincoln junior center JT Rock reaches around the rim for a layup against Harrisburg on Dec. 13, 2022. Syndication: Argus Leader. T.J. Otzelberger and his staff have made another big statement in recruiting the upper Midwest. Iowa State has landed a commitment from the four-star class of 2024 center JT...
zagsblog.com
Four star 7-footer J.T. Rock commits to Iowa State
J.T. Rock, a four-star center in the class of 2024, has committed to Iowa State, he announced Wednesday. The 7-foot South Dakota native chose the Cyclones over Iowa, Creighton, Purdue, and Kansas, among others. Rock joins four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis in Iowa State’s class of 2024 as second-year head coach...
KIMT
Mason City woman wins $300,000 from Iowa Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $300,000 from and Iowa Lottery scratch game. The lottery says Nicole Anderson claimed the 15th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game on Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive. Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
etxview.com
Bremer County Courthouse News
Peyton Crawford, of Denver, and Madison Matthias, Nov. 26. Gwendolyn Kayne Davis, Waverly v. Blaine A. Davis, Waverly. Hannah Rae Moser, Tripoli, v. Kevin Clyde Katzenburger, Tripoli. Therese D. Nolte, Denver v. Douglas D. Nolte, Waverly. Cases Filed. Bradley Fox & Rita Fox v. Billy Fox, Marla Fox, Randall &...
Iowa State signee JJ Kohl wins accuracy challenge during Under Armour practices
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With 2023 Under Armour All-America Game set to be played Tuesday night (5 p.m. ET, ESPN), close to 100 of the nation's top seniors got together Monday at ESPN's Wide World of Sports for one final walk-through. While the 90-minute session was mostly done...
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Increase For The New Year
(Des Moines, IA) -- Gas prices in Iowa are starting to creep up in the new year. Triple A says the statewide average is $3.01-- up 15 cents from last week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Iowa cost $3.03 a year ago. The current average...
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa’s 1st Astronaut, Creston Native, Dies at 90
(Radio Iowa) The first Iowan to reach orbit has died, as Radio Iowa’s Matt Kelley reports:. Astronaut Walter Cunningham was born in Creston and said in a recent interview that he grew up poor, dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft, though he went on to do both. Cunningham enlisted in the U-S Navy in 1951 and later became a Marine Corps pilot, serving in Korea. After getting a doctorate in physics, Cunningham became an astronaut and in 1968, was the lunar module pilot on the Apollo 7 crew. They spent 11 days in space and paved the way for the moon landing the following year. Cunningham died Tuesday in Houston at age 90.
3 News Now
Iowa DNR fines Cedar Falls man for illegal dumping and burning
A rural Cedar Falls man who operates a construction company has repeatedly stockpiled and burned debris from various projects in the past decade, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The DNR recently fined Michael Arends $10,000 and “conservatively estimated” that he had improperly disposed of 100 tons of...
Ice storm arrives Monday evening in north Iowa; thunderstorms likely in central Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northwest and North Central Iowa this evening, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines tonight night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create […]
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Robbery Suspect
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. Police say a man is accused of robbing a retailer in Ankeny and that same retailer's Ames and West Des Moines locations. He was seen driving a white Jeep SUV and had a passenger. Anyone with information is asked to call Ankeny Police at 515-289-5266 or email bmuhlbauer@ankenyiowa.gov.
An Iowa Teen is Competing on a Food Network Show
If you're a fan of shows on the Food Network, keep an eye out for a talented Iowan! According to a recent article from the Des Moines Register, a 13-year-old kid named Nash Roe is making a name for himself on the competition series 'Kids Baking Championship.'. 'Kids Baking Championship'...
KCRG.com
Freezing Rain is possible in Northern Iowa Monday night and Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Overall the first storm of 2023 will be a rain event for most of Eastern Iowa as a low pressure system travels through the Midwest. Expect rainfall totals to exceed half an inch on Monday night. Rain showers are possible on Tuesday, with some snow showers Wednesday.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
ottumwaradio.com
Pella Regional Announces First Baby of 2023
Pella Regional Health Center announced the birth of its first baby in 2023, a little girl. Willow Faith Meyers was born at 11:57 AM on January 1st. She weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Megan Clowser and Zachery Meyers from Knoxville. The delivering doctor was Dr. Craig Wittenberg and Brandi Asplin, RN, was the labor nurse.
KIMT
Man injured in Mason City shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa - Police in Mason City are investigating a shooting that left an adult male injured. Authorities say it happened at around 12:45 on Monday afternoon in the 300 block of 1st Street Southwest. According to Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley, the man who was shot was...
KCCI.com
62-year-old man killed in Iowa crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police are looking for the cause of a crash that killed a man there on New Year's Day. Police say 62-year-old Stephen Thompson died when his vehicle crashed in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way.
