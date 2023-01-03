Read full article on original website
Are Developers The Driving Force For Innovation In Tech?
Tech innovation has become the driving force of our economy. In fact, there are many studies that show how it is the most important contributor to a nation's economic growth. With such a strong focus on technology, companies need developers more than ever before for their teams to thrive. Only...
How to Improve Your Web Development Process With React
React is a powerful JavaScript library that has revolutionized the way developers build web applications. With its ability to create reusable UI components, improve performance with a virtual DOM, and ensure consistency with a one-way data flow, React has become a go-to choice for many developers. In this article, we will explore five ways in which React can improve your web development process, from saving time and effort to making your application easier to maintain and scale. Whether you are new to web development or an experienced developer, React has something to offer that can help you build better applications more efficiently.
My Dev Journey in 2022: A Year in Review
Hey guys, I am Dhanush N, currently, a full-stack software engineer with 4+ years of experience mostly focused on backend development and DevOps. I am currently learning AWS and system design. I've had a lot of exposure to different technologies as a result of my work at a startup and...
10 Biggest Image Datasets for Computer Vision
Computer vision is quite important in the field of artificial intelligence. It enables computers to replicate the human visual system and it uses information from images & videos to identify and classify objects. Although we have a good amount of programming languages for computer vision, the most used ones include...
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect
The cryptocurrency industry has been rapidly evolving in the past decade. It has been consistently growing in terms of size and the number of its components. Cryptocurrencies constituted the primary element of the industry during its initial development stage. The next evolutionary step was the introduction of crypto-assets built on...
How to Become the Data Whisperer
The data whisperer is the function sitting between the business and the technologists. Bridging the gap between the builders and the users of AI and finding the proper management structure for AI governance. She, or he, are experts in using data analysis to help organizations better understand their customers and...
Best Tools For Building Your First MERN Application
In this article, I will share with you my list of the top tools to use when building your first web application using the MERN stack. The MERN stack stands for MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, Node.js which are tools you can use to make complete web applications. The main advantage of...
#Noonies2022 Awards: The List of Winners in the Programming Category
Tech is both the future and the road that will get us there. Whether it’s an adjacent digital reality- that integrates seamlessly with a tangible one- or an app that tracks your heart rate, we depend more and more on innovative solutions to problems we didn’t even know we had.
The Best 7 Coding Tools Powered by AI
AI can now do so much without the need for tons of programming knowledge. These models are extremely smart and can analyze huge amounts of data, learn and adapt, and even make decisions. It's crazy to think about all the ways they can make tech better. We're entering a new...
Virtual Assets, Charity, and Humanity in 2023
Ishan Pandey: Hi Jerry Lopez, welcome again to our series “Behind the Startup.”It is amazing to see a Web3 start-up with philanthropic values advance in the cryptocurrency sector. Please let us know how the general public and crypto enthusiasts are responding. Jerry Lopez: We’ve had a tremendous response...
The Noonification: Metas Oops Moment (1/4/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Metas Oops Moment. By @sheharyarkhan [ 4 Min read...
The Noonification: AI Is the Ultimate Philosopher: Heres Why (1/5/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. Eight Tongue in Cheek Founder Resolutions That Will Definitely...
The Noonification: Vitiligo (1/7/2023)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 6 More Growth Marketing Strategies to 10x Your Startup...
ChatGPT Can't Replace Google: Here's Why
This Twitter Thread is by Margaret Mitchell @mmitchell_ai (source: 12-19-2022). Mitchell is an interdisciplinary researcher. In order to understand why ChatGPT can't replace Google Search, it's useful to understand the early days of web search and the role that PageRank played. 1/n. Before PageRank, a search would return a slew...
5 Ways to Use Data-Driven Decision-Making in Your Growth Marketing Strategy in 2023
A good marketing campaign aims to increase the growth of a product or brand, and with strategies that experiment with the wants and needs of customers, growth marketers can record market success. Growth marketers do not create their strategies just to generate sales. However, their strategies include attracting consumers, engaging...
How I Migrated My WordPress Site to GitHub Pages
I started my first blog in 2010. Using WordPress was obvious at that time (it was before HackerNoon and Medium). It was a good choice because it’s easy to use, and there are thousands of themes and plugins for it. WordPress is an amazing engine, but it has its...
Spring Boot - Annotation Cheatsheet Pt. 1
In 2018, I was introduced to the topic of Microservices and Spring Boot via a formal training. This was during my brief stint as a Senior Architect in Manila, Philippines. Though I had worked on a 'similar architecture' way back in 2007-'08 while working as a Software Engineer at Symantec - I found the idea of the Uber JAR really exciting. Also, since it will now be enforced via the most popular framework brings in more possibilities. This includes building 'executable applications' for windows much easier!
A Study on Parallel Execution: Everything You Need to Know
This research compares implementation systems similar to Ethereum and analyzes the difficulties and possibilities of achieving parallel execution of transactions. It’s worth noting that the chains analyzed for this research are based on the Account model design scheme, not including the UTXO scheme. Research Objects. FISCO-BCOS, one of the...
The Crypto Industry Needs to Solve Custody and UX Problems
In this AMA Slogging, we were joined by David Schwed, COO at Halborn. Since smart contract audits are never enough to ensure your company's security, Halborn brings ethical hackers and blockchain specialists into your company to protect the services and apps working directly with your preferred protocol from cyber attacks.
