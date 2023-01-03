ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
NBC Sports

Six Warriors among All-Star voting leaders in first fan returns

The defending-champion Warriors are well-represented in the 2023 NBA All-Star voting so far, as evidenced in the first fan returns released Thursday. With 2,715,520 votes, Golden State star Steph Curry leads the league's guards and is fourth among all NBA vote-getters behind the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid

Los Angeles Clippers (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA

