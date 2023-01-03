Read full article on original website
KVAL
Northwest Dimmick Street in Grants Pass closes for construction
The City of Grants Pass says Northwest Dimmick Street between C Street and E Street will be closed starting tomorrow. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan, 6, and resume Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. City officials say the closure is in place to complete...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR DUII AFTER TRAFFIC CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited for DUII, after a traffic crash on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said shortly after 9:00 p.m. the 27-year old was contacted after a wreck involving a second vehicle at the intersection of Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Aviation Drive. It was believed the...
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
KVAL
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
kqennewsradio.com
RESULTS OF ENHANCED DUII PATROLS DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the results of enhanced DUII patrols that were conducted during the holiday season. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said that utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, 3 deputies utilized a total of 25 hours of enhanced DUII patrol time on the roadways at various times during the enforcement period. O’Dell said during that time, deputies made 2 DUII arrests, 1 for DUII-alcohol and the other for DUII-drugs.
kezi.com
Trailer fire claims life of 88-year-old Riddle man
RIDDLE, Ore. – An early morning trailer fire on Wednesday has claimed the life of an 88-year-old man, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the DCSO, 911 dispatchers heard reports of a fire on Council Creek Road near Riddle just before 5:15 a.m. on January 4. The DCSO said that they, as well as fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City, and Canyonville, responded to the fire. The DCSO said responders arrived to find a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames.
kptv.com
Riddle man found dead after early morning trailer fire
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An elderly man was found dead early Wednesday morning after a trailer fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 5:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle. Crews arrived to the scene and found a travel trailer fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished at about 5:50 a.m.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
KDRV
Grayback-Happy Camp Road getting no winter maintenance as "unsafe"
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service says today conditions are preventing maintenance of a National Forest Service Road (NFSR). It says the unsafe conditions will prevent that road's maintenance the rest of this winter. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) says "significant road failures" to NFSR 48 affect the...
KDRV
Tree splits a mobile home in half from the strong wind storm
GOLD HILL, Ore. -- For the past few days, the Rogue Valley has experienced severe winds. With trees swaying back and forth, one fell onto a mobile home on December 27, 2022. The homeowners, Casey Shafer and Carrie Arnott lived in 'Gold Hill Mobile Home Park' for about two and a half years.
KVAL
Plans underway for 911 dispatch center upgrades in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING REPORTED DISTURBANCE
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a reported disturbance Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 6:50 p.m. the 44-year old was contacted after the incident and was taken into custody in the 1600 block of West Harvard Avenue. The suspect was charged with harassment. Bail was set at $2,500.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
KDRV
High Surf Warning for Curry County, waves reportedly breaking over Port Orford dock
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A federal government advisory today is warning about high surf at Port Orford. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS) warning comes today with reports of waves breaking over the dock at Port Orford at the northern end of Curry County's coast.
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Drive-In Will Transport You Back In Time
One quick stop off interstate 5 in Roseburg and you will be in burger and shake heaven. Pete’s Drive-in Burgers is one of those old school classic style restaurants, where you can pull up in your car and be served right from the drivers seat! At Pete’s Drive-in Burgers they have a little saying, “Where real food lives”, and after looking at their menu, I believe it. From burgers to sandwiches, homemade slaw and sides, fresh cut fries and their own smoked brisket. Reading further will probably make your mouth water, you’ve been warned.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
The Coyote on the Beach – Bandon, Oregon
Jim Dowling is a retired teacher and ex-railroad brakeman/conductor. He takes pictures, gardens and, on occasion, spins a decent yarn.
New vessels for crab and salmon from Oregon shipyard
The Uyak, a 68-foot crabber, shrimper and salmon tender was designed and built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction.Photo byFred Wahl Marine Construction. Two new fishing vessels, the Uyak and the Nordic Fox, were built by Fred Wahl Marine Construction in 2022 and were among projects ongoing at the Reedsport, Ore. shipyard over the past year and into 2023.
KVAL
Child exploitation images uncovered at Central Point home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says numerous child exploitation images were uncovered at a Central Point home. According to officials, a search warrant was issued after multiple child exploitation images were uploaded from the home. Digital devices were also seized as part of the search warrant,...
