North Dakota faces South Dakota State, seeks to end 3-game skid

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-9, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-10, 0-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota comes into the matchup with South Dakota State after losing three straight games. The Fightin' Hawks are 4-5 in home games. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit in rebounding with...
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
Timberwolves face the Rockets, look for 4th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-29, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Houston. The Rockets are 5-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is...
NBA Debate: How does Mitchell's 71 compare to Kobe's 81?

Scoring is … not at a premium in the NBA these days. This week, our panel of NBA reporters — Melissa Rohlin and Yaron Weitzman — takes a look at Donovan Mitchell's 71-point outburst, LeBron James' dominance in Year 20, and Boston's ups and downs. 1. How...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
Podziemski and Santa Clara host No. 9 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-3, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (14-4, 2-1 WCC) BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Brandin Podziemski scored 27 points in Santa Clara's 89-79 victory against the Pepperdine Waves. The Broncos have gone 10-2 in home games. Santa Clara leads the WCC...
Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' beats Titans, Lions will beat Packers for No. 7 spots | What's Wright?

The NFL playoffs may be over a week away, but for some teams, it starts in Week 18. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and final playoff spot, while Aaron Rodgers will face NFC North rival Detroit Lions for the No. 7 seed. Watch as Nick Wright explains why Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' moves on, then defends the prince that was promised for his early success (entire football career), along with why Rodgers will not move on to the postseason.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets

We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona’s home winning streak

Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended No. 5 Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak with a 74-61 victory Saturday. The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona’s once potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona’s late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation’s third-longest active winning streak.
Alcorn State hosts Hicks and Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (3-10, 0-1 SWAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alcorn State -4.5; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M visits the Alcorn State Braves after Garrett Hicks scored 23 points in Alabama A&M's 75-68 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. The...
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for defending champion Colorado. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3. Zach Hyman scored twice...
