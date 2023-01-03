NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cade Tyson had 20 points in Belmont's 74-61 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night. Tyson shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bruins (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Ben Sheppard added 17 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Drew Friberg shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

