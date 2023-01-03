Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Climb your way through 2023Michelle NorthropVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
FOX Sports
Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (21-19, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5...
FOX Sports
North Dakota faces South Dakota State, seeks to end 3-game skid
South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-9, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-10, 0-3 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota comes into the matchup with South Dakota State after losing three straight games. The Fightin' Hawks are 4-5 in home games. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit in rebounding with...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder
Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
FOX Sports
Timberwolves face the Rockets, look for 4th straight win
Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-29, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Houston. The Rockets are 5-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is...
FOX Sports
Should Lakers trade future picks to improve this year? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss whether the Los Angeles Lakers should consider trading future draft picks to improve the team this year. Nick explains the Lakers need trade draft picks away to take full advantage while LeBron and Anthony Davis are playing well this year in a weak Western Conference.
FOX Sports
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
FOX Sports
Ex-Seahawks teammates on Russell Wilson: 'He’s not washed up'
With one game left in a dumpster fire of a season for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, the numbers are not pretty for the 34-year-old signal-caller in his first year in the Mile High City. Wilson has career lows in completion percentage (60.8), passing touchdowns (13) and passer rating...
FOX Sports
Mayo and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits take on conference foe North Dakota
South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-9, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-10, 0-3 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -5; over/under is 136. BOTTOM LINE: B.J. Omot and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks host Zeke Mayo and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Fightin' Hawks have gone 4-5 at...
FOX Sports
Michigan vs. Michigan State Highlights | CBB on FOX
The Michigan State Spartans took care of business at home in the first game of this high stakes rivalry this season. The Spartans beat the Wolverines, 59-53, after Malik Hall added 15 points off the bench for Michigan State. A.J. Hoggard contributed 15 points and six assists. The win gets Michigan State to 3-1 in Big Ten play, and 11-4 overall. Michigan drops to 3-1 in conference, and 9-6 overall.
FOX Sports
Makar scores in OT, Avs beat Oilers 3-2 to end losing streak
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 2:09 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Nathan MacKinnon and Brad Hunt also scored for defending champion Colorado. The Avalanche improved to 20-15-3. Zach Hyman scored twice...
FOX Sports
Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona’s home winning streak
Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended No. 5 Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak with a 74-61 victory Saturday. The Cougars (7-10, 2-4 Pac-12) shut down Arizona’s once potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona’s late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range to end what had been the nation’s third-longest active winning streak.
FOX Sports
CFP championship game odds: TCU vs. Georgia best bets
Are you ready to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship?. The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a 12.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs at FOX Bet, with the total set at 62.5 points. Oddsmakers are essentially giving Georgia an 80% chance to win the game, so TCU’s price...
FOX Sports
Mavs waive Walker, could take longer look at rookie Hardy
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks waived veteran guard Kemba Walker on Friday, moving on before his guaranteed salary kicked in and possibly creating more chances for rookie Jaden Hardy. Walker signed in November after going the first six weeks without a team coming off a season with the...
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Edey, Tubelis lead player of the year candidates
Zach Edey was the overwhelming favorite to be the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year a few weeks ago, but the award isn’t handed out before the holidays. As the season reaches the midway point, the race to become the best college basketball player in the country, let alone an All-American, is on.
FOX Sports
Drexel secures 67-35 victory over Monmouth
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams had 13 points in Drexel's 67-35 win against Monmouth on Saturday. Williams had eight rebounds for the Dragons (9-7, 3-1 Colonial Athletic). Mate Okros finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to add 11 points. Luke House shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.
FOX Sports
Bruins visit the Ducks after Pastrnak's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-24-4, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -280, Ducks +227; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the...
FOX Sports
Freemantle scores 29, No. 18 Xavier beats Villanova 88-80
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half, to lead No. 18 Xavier to its ninth straight victory, 88-80 over Villanova on Saturday. Souley Boum added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for...
FOX Sports
Tyson scores 20, Belmont defeats Missouri State 74-61
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cade Tyson had 20 points in Belmont's 74-61 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night. Tyson shot 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line for the Bruins (11-6, 4-2 Missouri Valley). Ben Sheppard added 17 points while going 6 of 14 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and three steals. Drew Friberg shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.
FOX Sports
Davidson scores 15 as Nevada knocks off San Jose State 67-40
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Nevada past San Jose State 67-40 on Saturday. Davidson added nine rebounds for the Wolf Pack (14-3, 4-0 Mountain West). Jarod Lucas was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 12 points. Kenan Blackshear recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. The Wolf Pack extended their winning streak to six games.
FOX Sports
Metheny scores 25 as Bowling Green takes down Ohio 88-79
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Kaden Metheny's 25 points helped Bowling Green defeat Ohio 88-79 on Saturday night. Metheny had three steals for the Falcons (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American Conference). Rashaun Agee added 16 points while finishing 7 of 10 from the floor, and he also had six rebounds and four blocks. Leon Ayers III was 3 of 11 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
