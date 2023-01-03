Will either the New York Giants or the Philadelphia Eagles risk their starts in their Week 18 matchup, the last game before the playoffs? Craig Carton makes an arguments for Jalen Hurts to play, and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC, thus winning a much needed bye for themselves. Meanwhile, the Giants, who have very little to lose, could rest Daniel Jones until the postseason... Matt Simms weighs in.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO