Los Angeles, CA

Distractify

NBA Superstar Dwight Howard's Net Worth Is as High as His Vertical Leap

Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, veteran center Dwight Howard has raked in various honors and accomplishments. His dominance in the league resulted in numerous All-Star appearances and an NBA championship in 2020. Oh, we almost forgot to mention — he's also an Olympic gold medalist, leading the "Redeem Team" to victory at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss

Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
FOX Sports

Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Gervonta Davis returns to ring vs. Hector Luis Garcia in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gervonta Davis is not waiting nearly a year between fights, even with a big showdown already on his calendar for April. Davis is returning to the ring Saturday to face fellow unbeaten boxer Hector Luis Garcia and defend his WBA lightweight title. It's a tune-up of sorts for Davis' upcoming bout against Ryan Garcia, but the “other” Garcia looks to be a substantial challenge for the Baltimore native in his return to the ring in his second hometown.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Doncic and Dallas visit Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder

Dallas Mavericks (23-17, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -2; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic meet when Oklahoma City takes on Dallas. Gilgeous-Alexander ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 30.9 points...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX Sports

Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' beats Titans, Lions will beat Packers for No. 7 spots | What's Wright?

The NFL playoffs may be over a week away, but for some teams, it starts in Week 18. That is the case for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers. The Jaguars will face the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and final playoff spot, while Aaron Rodgers will face NFC North rival Detroit Lions for the No. 7 seed. Watch as Nick Wright explains why Trevor Lawrence 'obviously' moves on, then defends the prince that was promised for his early success (entire football career), along with why Rodgers will not move on to the postseason.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Timberwolves face the Rockets, look for 4th straight win

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-29, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Timberwolves take on Houston. The Rockets are 5-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bear Necessities: Today, we're all Texans fans with No. 1 pick within reach

This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears will wrap the 2022 season against the Minnesota Vikings. At first glance, it’s a completely meaningless game for Chicago. They were eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago; Justin Fields isn’t playing and there’s no chance to play spoiler with Minnesota already in the postseason.
CHICAGO, IL

