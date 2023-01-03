Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Northwest Dimmick Street in Grants Pass closes for construction
The City of Grants Pass says Northwest Dimmick Street between C Street and E Street will be closed starting tomorrow. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan, 6, and resume Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. City officials say the closure is in place to complete...
kqennewsradio.com
TWO VEHICLES WRECK NEAR DOWNTOWN ROSEBURG THURSDAY NIGHT
Two vehicles wrecked near downtown Roseburg on Thursday night. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:00 p.m. a male driver was northbound on Southeast Spruce Street and stopped at the stop sign. He then turned onto Southeast Washington Avenue as a second vehicle was traveling westbound, causing a collision. Both...
kqennewsradio.com
TILLER WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE WRECK
A Tiller woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at about 4:50 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the crash in the 14000 block of Tiller Trail Highway in the Tiller area. The motorist said her sedan was making noises with the front-end vibrating. Shortly after that the vehicle went through the guard rail while taking a turn around a corner.
KCBY
88-year-old Riddle man dies in trailer fire
A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
KTVL
Josephine County Search & Rescue save two people stranded in Northern California
Del Norte County, Ca. — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Josephine County Search & Rescue rescued two people stranded in Northern California. At approximately 4:45 pm last Wednesday, Josephine County 911 received a call from two people in a vehicle stuck in the snow on Happy Camp Rd, south of the Oregon/California border.
KCBY
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
KCBY
Free Christmas tree pickup planned in Coos Bay and North Bend
Free Christmas tree removal is scheduled for residents of Coos Bay and North Bend this weekend. On Saturday, January 7, the Coos Bay and North Bend Fire departments will pick up trees placed near the curb before 8 a.m. Though the service is free, the departments are accepting canned food...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
kezi.com
Two dead after head-on collision with semi-truck on Highway 42
WINSTON, Ore. -- Two people are dead after crashing head-on into a semi-truck on Highway 42 Monday night, Oregon State Police said. According to OSP, troopers responded to Highway 42 milepost 70.5, just southwest of Winston, at about 9:30 p.m. on January 2. There, they said they found a GMC Yukon was towing another GMC Yukon when it crossed into the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a semi-truck head-on. Troopers said the operator of the Yukon, Jimmy Brown, 35, of Ten Mile, and the passenger in the Yukon, Jason Elam, 35, also of Ten Mile, suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased at the scene.
KCBY
Plans underway for 911 dispatch center upgrades in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY OCCUPANT PERISHES IN TRAVEL TRAILER FIRE
An elderly occupant perished in a travel trailer fire Wednesday morning in south Douglas County. A release from the Riddle Fire District said at approximately 5:15 a.m. crews responded to the 600 block of Council Creek Road in the Riddle area. Fire Chief Devin Loughridge said initial reports were that the trailer was fully involved. Loughridge said another caller said the occupant was still inside.
KCBY
Sheriff: "The 'Big City' drug epidemic has made its way to Curry County"
CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff John Ward has issued an press release detailing the rise in fatal overdoses due to Fentanyl in the county. Since the passing of Measure 110, law enforcement throughout the county have seen an unprecedented rise in drug use, drug related crimes, and drug related deaths.
kqennewsradio.com
ELDERLY MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TWO-VEHICLE CRASH
An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 12:15 p.m. a female was driving southbound in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street when another driver pulled out of a parking lot and his pickup struck her sedan. The first vehicle sustained moderate front end damage and was parked in a nearby lot. The second vehicle received heavy damage to the passenger side and one airbag deployed.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER JAILIED DUE TO SEVERAL WARRANTS
A driver was jailed due to several warrants by the Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. an officer contacted the 37-year old woman after watching her drive and park at a business in the 3000 block of Northwest Aviation Drive. The suspect identified herself and said she had multiple warrants for her arrest.
kqennewsradio.com
DEMOLITION PROCESS FOR KMART BUILDING TO BEGIN/WINCO PROJECT RAMPS UP
Demolition of the former Kmart building on Northwest Stewart Parkway in Roseburg is slated to begin soon as the process that will lead to a WinCo Foods grocery store is ramping up. Greg Goins, Vice-President of Real Estate for Winco Foods LLC told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a woman following an alleged criminal mischief incident late Thursday night. An RPD report said just before 11:10 p.m. the 35-year old allegedly went to the victim’s residence in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street because he had stopped speaking to her months ago. The man opened the door, saw that it was the suspect and shut the door immediately.
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Coos and Del Norte County
Our Classics & News service in Coos and Del Norte County is experiencing issues due to a faulty microwave link. We will restore service as soon as possible.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGED VERBAL DISTURBANCE
A transient was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant, after an alleged verbal disturbance on Monday. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a caller said there was a disturbance between the transient and another woman in the 2900 block of Highway 99 south of Roseburg. The suspect was detained and determined to have a warrant. She was jailed without bail.
kqennewsradio.com
DISTURBANCE AT STORE LEADS TO ARREST
A disturbance at a store led to the arrest of a man on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 1:40 p.m. 38-year old Raul Rosario was contacted after he allegedly caused the problem at Rite Aid in the 400 block of Southeast Stephens Street. An officer called Rosario’s parole officer who wanted the man detained for a parole violation. Rosario allegedly fought with officers when he was told that he was under arrest. During the fight, Rosario allegedly kicked two officers and attempted to grab an officer’s taser.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED PREVIOUS FELONY ASSAULT
A Roseburg man was jailed by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, for an alleged previous felony assault. A DCSO report said on December 23rd at 5:00 p.m. a witness reported an assault in the 1000 block of Oak Hill Road north of Roseburg. The witness alleged that 54-year old Michael Zupon had come to the residence and argued with the witness and another man. He reportedly punched the second man in the face several times.
Comments / 0