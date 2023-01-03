John Lennon’s former PA on Beatles songwriting rivalry: “It bugged [John] that Paul could write those sweet melodies like Yesterday and Hey Jude”

Read full article on original website
Lupine
5d ago
I’m the bass player in our band. I write the heavy stuff and our guitar player writes the “sweeter” stuff. Never bothered me in the least. Ego is a nasty thing.
Reply
4
Related
John Lennon’s Ex-Wife Said Paul McCartney Was the Only Beatle Who ‘Had the Courage’ to Defy Lennon
John Lennon and Paul McCartney butted heads over the years. Lennon's ex-wife said that McCartney was the only Beatle who would stand up to Lennon.
John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed how he is able to live off of the money generated by The Beatles' songs.
Paul Simon Said John Lennon and Paul McCartney Were so Competitive They ‘Took the Oxygen out of the Room’
Paul McCartney and John Lennon were constantly in competition with each other. This is what helped them be successful.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
Stevie Nicks ‘Stormed Out’ After Lindsey Buckingham Lyrics ‘Sparked Fights,’ Says Fleetwood Mac Producer
Stevie Nicks used to "storm out" of recording sessions after being upset by Lindsey Buckingham song lyrics, according to a Fleetwood Mac producer who helped create the "Rumours" album.
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Said He Faced Many Battles With ‘Spiritual Courage and Unwavering Conviction’
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said he faced many battles with 'spiritual courage and unwavering conviciton.'
Popculture
Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album
Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Albia Newspapers
Simon Cowell's spontaneous wedding
Simon Cowell wants a spontaneous wedding. The 63-year-old music mogul proposed to Lauren Silverman , 45 - the mother of his son Eric, eight - in Barbados last Christmas - and Simon insisted that when they tie the knot, it will be a spur-of-the-moment event. Speaking to The Sun newspaper's...
Elvis Presley: A Freak Accident Caused Graceland’s Hidden Hallway Damage
A freak accident caused damage in the hallway of Elvis Presley's Graceland home located in Memphis, Tennessee.
Mike Nesmith Confesses The Monkees ‘Were Not Brothers or Especially Close’ Despite Their Happy on-Camera Personas
Mike Nesmith confessed his real feelings about The Monkees many years after their quick rise to the top of the music and television fields in the late 1960s.
New Documents Show Paul McCartney Was Never Going to be Replaced on James Bond Theme
While there have been speculations that Paul McCartney was almost replaced on his James Bond song, new documents contradict that story
John Lennon Was ‘Agonized’ With Guilt Over ‘Fifth Beatle’ Stuart Sutcliffe’s Death
John Lennon and Stuart Sutcliffe were close friends for years. After Sutcliffe's death, Lennon felt an extreme sense of guilt.
Paul McCartney Once Explained Why His Song for Ringo Starr’s Wife Didn’t Mention Her Name
Paul McCartney explained why he gave his song for Ringo Starr's ex-wife a title that had nothing to do with her.
Paul McCartney Said George Harrison Was ‘Cocky’ and Had a Good Sense of Himself as a Kid
Paul McCartney said George Harrison was 'cocky' and had a good sense of himself as a kid. George had a strong personality.
George Harrison Called Paul McCartney a Hypocrite for Not Going to The Beatles’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction
George Harrison had some opinions about Paul McCartney missing The Beatles' Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
How Ryan Reynolds Reacted to Shania Twain Calling Him out in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ Performance
Shania Twain took the stage at the 2022 People's Choice Awards to perform a medley of her greatest hits. When she performed 'That Don't Impress Me Much,' she called out Ryan Reynolds by name.
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Mike Nesmith Believed The Monkees Were Always a ‘Three Piece Band’ With Davy Jones as Their ‘Frontman’
Mike Nesmith always believed that The Monkees were not a quartet. Rather, they were a 'three-piece band" with Davy Jones as their frontman.
Elvis Costello Said The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ Destroyed Stereotypes About Paul McCartney
Elvis Costello said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" disproved a cliche about Paul McCartney and John Lennon. He also discussed the Fab Four's influence.
Comments / 18