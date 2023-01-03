ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Thompson (knee) a late scratch as Warriors lose to Magic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Golden State Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday after experiencing left knee soreness in pregame warmups. Thompson's left knee is the same leg as his torn ACL from 2019. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the training...
Bruins visit the Sharks after Frederic's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (30-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (12-20-7, seventh in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the San Jose Sharks after Trent Frederic's two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings in the Bruins' 5-2 win. San Jose is 4-10-6 in home games...
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs played in season finale with a heavy heart

LAS VEGAS -- Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs played with a heavy heart and on about four hours of sleep Saturday. He had been back home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with his ailing father Marty, who underwent emergency heart surgery Wednesday. Jacobs' 6-year-old son Braxton was the one who found Marty in distress and called 911.
2022 NFL Week 18 playoff picture: Clinching scenarios, standings

With just one weekend left in the 2022 NFL regular season, the playoff picture is almost set. Six teams have claimed their spots in the NFC, while five are locked in for the AFC field. The race to the playoffs is still on as several teams are looking to lock in their seedings and have a chance to do so in Week 18.
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, standings point projections

The mathematical midpoint of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is close at hand, and some teams have already played in their 41st game. Sounds like the perfect time to take the temperature of each club against their preseason over/under point projections from Caesars Sportsbook. How we rank: A panel of...
Chiefs would be top seed in AFC with win over Raiders

LAS VEGAS -- - The Kansas City Chiefs now know they control their destiny. With the NFL's decision to cancel the suspended Monday night game between Buffalo and Cincinnati, a Chiefs victory at Las Vegas on Saturday makes them the AFC's No. 1 seed. There's a catch, however: NFL Commissioner...
