kpic
Northwest Dimmick Street in Grants Pass closes for construction
The City of Grants Pass says Northwest Dimmick Street between C Street and E Street will be closed starting tomorrow. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan, 6, and resume Jan. 9 through Jan. 10. City officials say the closure is in place to complete...
kpic
88-year-old Riddle man dies in trailer fire
A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
kpic
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
kpic
Plans underway for 911 dispatch center upgrades in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
kpic
Roseburg's annual leaf pickups end today
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works’ annual leaf collection service for homeowners ends today, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The Public Works Department provided free leaf pickups from the end of October through Friday, January 6. The service was "an effective, cost-controlled program to...
kpic
City of Roseburg accepting applications for Roseburg Planning Commission
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City is taking applications for a vacancy on the Roseburg Planning Commission, with the deadline just a week away, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The vacancy must be filled by someone who...
kpic
Roseburg Public Library temporarily closing
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library will temporarily close later this month while the building’s boiler is replaced, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The library will be closed to the public from Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20, according to Library Director Kris Wiley. All programs, including Storytime, have been canceled during that time.
kpic
Douglas ESD's 'Biz4Kids' helps employers create family-friendly workplaces
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas Education Service District (Douglas ESD) has announced the relaunch of the website for their Business Championships for Kids, known as Biz4Kids. The more than 10-year-old program works with employers in Douglas County to adopt family-friendly practices. In addition to the website relaunch, the program...
kpic
Umpqua Community College and the Friendly Kitchen partner up
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College is opening its cafeteria to help the "Meals on Wheels" program in Roseburg with their meals on wheels program. The Friendly Kitchen moved from the Methodist Church to UCC because they needed the additional space; 58 volunteers helped make that move possible. Opened...
