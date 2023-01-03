ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Library will temporarily close later this month while the building’s boiler is replaced, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The library will be closed to the public from Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Friday, Jan. 20, according to Library Director Kris Wiley. All programs, including Storytime, have been canceled during that time.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO