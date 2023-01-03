Read full article on original website
KITV.com
73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
KITV.com
Oahu hotel puts on first-ever drone light show on New Year's Eve, a popular alternative to fireworks
The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show. The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US.
KITV.com
More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu
KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
KITV.com
Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Kalapawai project kicked off last November in the Kailua area to improve the roundabout between South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road. Construction is expected to be complete in two years with raised sidewalks, bus stop stools and better signage. However, in the meantime, residents driving...
KITV.com
Saturday Morning Weather - Limited Shower Activity and Light to Moderate Trade Winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) Expect limited shower activity over the next several days. Light to moderate trade winds will persist through today before becoming light and variable on Sunday as a front passes north of the islands. Mostly dry conditions will continue into early next week. A weak front will approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week, which could increase shower activity for the western and central islands.
KITV.com
There's still time to sign up for the Great Aloha Run. Here's how you should prepare.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Great Aloha Run is back to in-person after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 15,000 participants are expected for this year's 8.15-mile run. Proceeds will be helping more than 150 non-profits. In year's past, the race has raised more than $16 million for...
KITV.com
Popular Macy's location to close on Oahu, following mass store closures nationwide
As KITV-4's Kristen Consillio reports one community is about to see another longtime store they've relied on for decades -- close its doors. Over the years Hawaii has seen the death of department stores such as Sears, J.C. Penney and Liberty House. One community is about to see another longtime store they've relied on for decades close its doors.
KITV.com
Sunday Morning Weather - Mostly Sunny, Low Chance of Clouds and Showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) An upper level ridge of high pressure will continue to keep the Hawaiian Islands in a dry and stable weather pattern through Tuesday with limited cloud cover. Expect cool morning temperatures in the early morning hours. A weak cold front will swiftly move southeastward across the state on...
KITV.com
Danny Kaleikini, Hawaii's 'Ambassador of Aloha,' has died at 85
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Legendary entertainer and the man known as Hawaii's "Ambassador of Aloha" -- Danny Kaleikini -- has died. He passed peacefully this morning at Saint Francis Hospice. Born and raised in Papakolea, Kaleikini -- lovingly known as "Kaniela" by friends -- started his professional singing career at the...
KITV.com
Oahu boutique fights shoplifting via social media posts of culprits
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu business “Sugar Sugar Hawaii” has changed the way they are fighting shoplifting. Owners said it is just as effective as filing a police report. Their tactic is posting surveillance footage of shoplifters onto the company’s social media page as well as putting up...
KITV.com
Macy's closing at Windward Mall
Nina Ki has been shopping at Macy's in Windward Mall since she was young -- now taking her baby there to buy toys. She says it's her one-stop shop. "If you need anything from jewelry to makeup to clothes -- this is what we came for. So I'm kind of sad to see it go," she said.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday: Light trade winds, mostly dry conditions
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Very little shower activity is expected for Aloha Friday. Sunshine across the state with isolated showers over windward and mauka sections. Highs 77 to 82. Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated windward and mauka showers. Lows 60 to 65. East winds around 15...
KITV.com
Off-duty Honolulu police sergeant saves woman's life after performing CPR at bank
A Honolulu police sergeant is being praised for helping to save a woman's life while he was off duty. Honolulu police sergeant praised for actions while off duty. "That's why I got into this job -- I wanted to help people." HPD Sgt. Freddie Degala helped to save a woman's life while he was off duty, and he's receiving praise for his actions.
KITV.com
Oahu woman gets max 20-year prison sentence after deadly fight outside Ala Moana-area bar
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was charged to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison after killing a 19-year-old woman after a fight in the Ala Moana area in 2021. Tomanu E. Tauala, 30, admitted to running over Nehlia-Ann Scanlan with her SUV after the two had fought outside of the Imua Lounge bar on Keeaumoku Street in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2021.
KITV.com
Honolulu police sergeant praised for actions while off duty
KAILUA (KITV4) -- A Honolulu Police Department sergeant is being praised for helping to save a woman's life while he was off duty. It happened on Wednesday morning at Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union in Kailua.
KITV.com
Owner of semi-sub company accused of fraud arrested trying to flee Oahu on boat
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu man at the center of a decade-long semi-submersible vessel scheme was arrested by US Marshals while trying to flee Oahu on his boat, Friday. Curtiss Jackson, 71, was awaiting trial for federal charges for securities fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud related to his company Semisub Inc.
KITV.com
'I think it's a wake up call' | City leaders urge caution after deadly Kailua construction accident
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly a week after a deadly construction accident in Kailua, the Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting is drafting a notice of violation for the home owner and contractor because they did not secure the necessary permit for the work. Last Friday, a construction crew was...
KITV.com
Man in critical condition after assault in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police, EMS, and Honolulu Fire are on scene at Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue investigating an aggravated assault. On January 6, 2023 around 10:19 p.m., police responded to a call of a man in his 20's suffering multiple gun shot wounds.
KITV.com
Local boy to compete in Jiu Jitsu 'Fight to Win' Tournament against big name
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Local boy Jeremy Nitta will be facing off against Brazilian world champion Horlando Monteiro on Saturday. Nitta who owns his own Jiu Jitsu studio in Kapolei is excited to finally fight Monteiro. The two are good friends, but have also fought each other before.
