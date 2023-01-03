NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken to his family and team-mates, and is breathing without a tube, just four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills.The 24-year-old collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game.However, the Bills confirmed on Friday that Hamlin has spoken with his team-mates on FaceTime, while also releasing a promising update on his medical condition.Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️...

1 DAY AGO