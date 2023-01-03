ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital

Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral

Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Independent

Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed

NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken to his family and team-mates, and is breathing without a tube, just four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills.The 24-year-old collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game.However, the Bills confirmed on Friday that Hamlin has spoken with his team-mates on FaceTime, while also releasing a promising update on his medical condition.Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety

Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
CNN

CNN

