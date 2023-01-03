Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Allen ended his press conference with a classy message for Tee Higgins after Damar Hamlin's injury
The Buffalo Bills and the entire sports world received encouraging news on Thursday that Damar Hamlin has made “substantial” progress and is awake after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins who...
Hear audio of medical personnel treating Damar Hamlin after he collapsed
New audio recorded the interaction between medical personnel who treated Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital
Damar Hamlin has made significant progress in his recovery over the past two days, and doctors said the Buffalo Bills defensive back was able to begin communicating with them via writing on Wednesday night. One of his first questions was about the football game during which he suffered a cardiac arrest. Dr. Timothy Pritts from... The post Damar Hamlin asked great question after waking up in hospital appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington saved Damar Hamlin's life on the field, head coach says
Just seconds after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed onto the field in an immediate response that has been widely credited for the player's steps toward recovery.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin has breathing tube removed, talks to teammates, Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains hospitalized due to an on-field cardiac arrest, had his breathing tube removed and is speaking with doctors, family members and teammates, the Bills announced Friday.
Doctors treating Damar Hamlin had a powerful message for him after he asked who won Bills-Bengals
As the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin slowly recovers from collapsing from cardiac arrest on the field on Monday night, there have been signs of promise for his health. For one, the 24-year-old young man remains in critical condition but has started to show “remarkable progress” over the last day or so.
NFL says Bills-Bengals game will not be completed as doctors outline and supporters cheer Damar Hamlin's improvement
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, appears neurologically intact and is moving his hands and feet, doctors said Thursday, news that has drawn relief and joy from supporters nationwide days after the 24-year-old's in-game cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin video calls Buffalo Bills team after having breathing tube removed
NFL safety Damar Hamlin has spoken to his family and team-mates, and is breathing without a tube, just four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for the Buffalo Bills.The 24-year-old collapsed and had to be resuscitated twice following a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday’s NFL game.However, the Bills confirmed on Friday that Hamlin has spoken with his team-mates on FaceTime, while also releasing a promising update on his medical condition.Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches.What he said to the team: “Love you boys.” ❤️...
Tee Higgins speaks for first time since Damar Hamlin play: 'I'm in a good place right now'
Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins spoke to reporters after practice on Thursday as the team prepares to face the Baltimore Ravens. He shared that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's mother contacted him Thursday morning to share updates about her son's condition after he collided with Higgins and collapsed on the field during "Monday Night Football."
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
Football World Is Thanking Damar Hamlin's Medical Hero Today
In a terrifying scene that gripped the nation, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest Monday in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Thanks to the swift response and dedicated work of medical personnel, both on-field and at the hospital where Hamlin is being treated, the ...
What we learned about the NFL in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
The NFL has experienced nothing quite like the last few days.
Next steps for the Buffalo Bills as Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized
Damar Hamlin's family says he's showing signs of improvement as he remains hospitalized in critical condition. The Buffalo Bills beat reporter for The Buffalo News, Jay Skurski, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain how the team is responding.
How Damar Hamlin Has Inspired Bills To Play Patriots Game As Scheduled
We probably can stop talking about Sunday’s game between the Bills and the Patriots potentially being postponed. Both teams now sound ready to go for the Week 18 matchup, with Buffalo on Thursday leaving no doubt about where it’s at following Monday’s scary scene involving safety Damar Hamlin.
CBS Sports
Damar Hamlin updates: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pens open letter to fans regarding Bills safety
Roger Goodell, in an open letter to NFL fans, addressed Damar Hamlin, his ongoing recovery and the overwhelming support Hamlin has received over the past week. In the letter, the NFL's commissioner wrote that Hamlin's "inspiring progress" has "lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country." Hamlin, the Bills' second-year safety, has made significant recovery in the days following his cardiac arrest during Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals.
'Keep praying for me': Damar Hamlin, breathing on his own, posts on Instagram for the first time since collapse
Just days after his stunning on-field cardiac arrest, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said on Instagram he was thankful for the love he's received and asked for continued prayers for a "long road" ahead.
NFL World Is Praying For Bills Radio Announcer This Friday
Longtime Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend, the team shared in a statement this Friday afternoon. Murphy was absent for Buffalo's Monday night matchup with Cincinnati after initially being described as feeling "under the weather." According to ...
CNN
1M+
Followers
181K+
Post
1112M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 2