Proposed biomethane plant in Sunnyside could bring benefits, but environmental advocates have concerns

We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 3, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Richland will demolish problem motel it bought for $1.2M. What could take its place?
Criminal activity has been increasing at the motel over the years.
The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think
In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
What The Heck!? Did My Benton County Property Tax Skyrocket!?
It's not your imagination, your Benton County Washington property taxes might be jumping higher for 2023!. I was a little shocked when I decided to double-check my escrow account and discovered that my overall monthly mortgage will take a BIG jump for 2023. I did a deep dive into the...
Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets
I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
Washington City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
northeastoregonnow.com
Umatilla City Council President Sues Fire District Over 2020 Injury
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in the Hermiston Herald and is part of a content-sharing partnership between Northeast Oregon Now and the Hermiston Herald. Roak TenEyck is suing the Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and others for an injury he suffered in 2020 while playing the role of Santa Claus. He seeks almost $500,000.
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory For Chelan County, Waterville Plateau
There's a Winter Weather Advisory in effect later today for Wenatchee, most of Chelan County and the Waterville Plateau. The area is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow. National Weather Service Meteorologist Greg Koch says Wenatchee will likely get as much snow as locations at higher elevations because of the weather pattern.
Restaurant closed for cockroaches. 5 Tri-Cities area restaurants fail food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded six perfect scores.
nbcrightnow.com
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
Popular brewery opens new waterfront location + Construction starts on 5th Graze
The brewery’s new location is just feet away from Howard Amon Park.
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
Tri-City Dog Owners Beware: Porcupines Are Everywhere
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for years and until last weekend, I had no idea that porcupines existed in this part of the state. On New Year’s Day, we decided to take a hike with our dog through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge (Madam Dorion Memorial Park) which is located just before the Highway 12/730 junction in Wallula. We took the sandy horse trail along the river which is mostly sagebrush and grass but has a spectacular view of the Wallula Gap and surrounding hills. It was the perfect spot to let our Decker Terrier off leash to roam and explore, at least it appeared that way.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
ifiberone.com
Parents of Wenatchee girl with terminal brain cancer asks community for help in sending her to Disneyland
WENATCHEE - A 7-year-old Wenatchee girl's parents are asking the community for help in giving their daughter the time of her life after learning that she only has months to live. After fighting a brain tumor that had been consuming the left side of her brain since she was three...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
