Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham: Lakers Staff Decided To Shut Russell Westbrook Down At Halftime Against Hornets Due To Foot Soreness
With Anthony Davis already out, there is little room for error for the Los Angeles Lakers as everyone must step up in order to keep things afloat. One player who is extremely important in that regard is Russell Westbrook as his playmaking has been huge for the rest of the role players on the team.
What we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout home loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets (10-29) continue their downward spiral into NBA oblivion.
Lakers: Betting Odds As LA Seeks Vengeance Against Hornets To Wrap Up Road Trip
Our fingers are crossed.
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Hornets Game
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.
Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies sting Charlotte Hornets in dominant road win
When Ja Morant caught a floating pass from Santi Aldama, he was bumped by Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier while both players chased the ball. As soon as the Memphis Grizzlies star was bumped about 18 feet from the basket, he threw the ball in the air and it banked off the the glass as the referee blew his whistle.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
Gregg Popovich rips state of NBA after loss to Knicks
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ripped the state of NBA after losing to the Knicks on Wednesday, saying the league should add a 4-point line to ‘make it a real circus.’
"Who needs AD and LBJ?" - Skip Bayless hails Los Angeles Lakers' supporting cast after they beat a 'loaded' Miami Heat squad
Skip Bayless lauds Los Angeles Lakers' most recent performance against the star-studded Miami Heat on Wednesday Night
James Harden guides 76ers to OT win over Pacers
James Harden had 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds as the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-126
