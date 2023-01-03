Read full article on original website
Storm Watch: Chain controls on I-80, gusty winds and storm prep underway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials and residents in Northern California are bracing for another atmospheric-river-fueled weekend storm just days after two damaging storms pummeled the state resulting in six deaths, several levee breaks and flooding. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected in the valley from...
Wilton ranch prepares for next set of storms
WILTON, Calif. — Horse ranches and equestrian centers in Wilton spent Saturday afternoon completing the last of their preparations ahead of a new storm. The Wilton area and nearby Highway 99 saw flooding during the New Year's Eve storm just one week earlier. Mugleston Ranch & Equestrian Center in...
Nearly 134k customers without power in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Power outages surged late Saturday night in the Sacramento area, according to SMUD. The utility showed more than 133,000 customers are impacted as of 11:50 p.m. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
Over 300K of SMUD, PG&E customers without power
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of Northern California residents are without power, according to SMUD and PG&E's outage map. The outage map showed a dramatic spike in power loss, jumping from 30,000 to 300,000 within an hour. A SMUD spokesperson says the strong winds are the reason mass power...
Severe storm on New Year's Eve takes major bite out of Sacramento nightlife business
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Business is hopping again at midtown Sacramento's Red Rabbit Kitchen and Bar, but the new year sort of stumbled out of the starting blocks for its staff. The culprit: Saturday's severe storm. The one that battered northern California on New Year's Eve. Early in the evening,...
'Don't like living this way': Cameron Park family dealing with flooding anxious with more rain on way
CAMERON PARK, Calif. — With another round of storms forecasted on the way, many Northern California residents are just waiting to see how much more water they can handle. The Graham family moved into their Cameron Park home 18 months ago. It has a seasonal creek on the property. Last Saturday, it turned into a raging river, flooding their property.
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
Woman killed after tree falls on her, Sacramento Fire Department says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a tree fell on her Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 7) The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the levee near the 700 block of North 5th Street. The woman was critically injured...
Northern California storm: A look at levee damage in south Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Mud, money, water, and time. Those are all the things Reclamation District 800 in south Sacramento is currently fighting. Crews have been working around the clock to repair levee breaches and they say this is the worst levee break they have seen in decades. ABC10's Alex...
Tree falls on, kills woman in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A tree fell onto a woman and killed her Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Officials were called to the levy near north 5th Street, Sacramento around 6:45 p.m. on reports of a "traumatic injury." Officials with the fire department say winds were the cause of the tree falling.
Crews battle commercial fire at building in midtown Sacramento
Fire crews battled a blaze at a commercial building in midtown Sacramento on Friday morning. The fire was burning at a building on Q and 21st streets. It has since been knocked down the Sacramento Fire Department said. There were no injuries. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
More storms on horizon means higher risk of trees falling
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — With on the way for the Sacramento region, there's a higher chance of trees falling on homes or cars. Tree failure is caused when the soil loses its capacity to hold the tree in place because of all the rain, according to arborists. The end result can be a major headache for homeowners.
Worst of Wednesday’s storm passes, more rain still to come
(KTXL) — The worst of the Wednesday night storm is over but there is more rain on the way this week FOX40 meteorologist Adam Epstein said. Wednesday night’s storm is the second in what state officials have called a “series of storms” with at least two more storms possible over the next several days.
Sacramento, Stockton both open free sandbag locations for residents
The Latest — Friday, Jan. 6: Sacramento closed both locations as of Friday. (KTXL) — The cities of Sacramento and Stockton both set up locations for their residents to get sandbags as more wet weather is expected. In Sacramento, there are two locations that are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. -South Area Corporation […]
Sacramento homeless woman dead after tree falls on her
SACRAMENTO — A homeless woman on a levy died from injuries sustained from a tree falling on her.According to the Sacramento Fire Department, at 6:45 p.m., they responded to a report of a traumatic injury on the levy near the 700 block of North 5th Street.They discovered that a woman was critically injured by a fallen tree and took her to a trauma facility.Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries.
Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.
Roseville recharges aquifers with rain from atmospheric rivers
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is starting the process of using the rain from recent atmospheric rivers to recharge aquifers, according to the city. “Because of our investments in groundwater management more than two decades ago, we are reaping the benefits to start this New Year by accessing water that would be lost otherwise and banking it locally for later,” said Sean Bigley, assistant director for Roseville’s Environmental Utilities. “Over the past two years, we banked more than 325 million gallons of water and used it to manage drought conditions.”
Sacramento County lifts evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for communities affected by flooding
(KTXL) — On Friday morning, Sacramento County officials lifted several orders and warnings issued in areas affected by floodwaters from a New Year’s weekend storm. The county office of emergency services lifted the evacuation order in the Point Pleasant area, the evacuation warning in Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond, and the shelter-in-place order in Wilton. […]
Tree topples on man near Fair Oaks Bridge, retired nurse jumps into action
FAIR OAKS, Calif. — Crews with Sacramento County Regional Parks are removing fallen trees and they've got a lot of work on their hands. The county said there are at least 100 trees to clean up after the storms. One of those trees fell right on top of someone Friday morning in Fair Oaks. Luckily, help was nearby.
Storm Tracker Forecast: More Rain, Wind, & Chances For Flooding On The Way
Winds are picking up with showers and moderate to heavy rain around the valley tonight. A wind advisory is in effect through Sunday for gusts reaching 45mph-50mph in the valley. Not as strong as last week's storm, but enough to rattle the windows this evening along with the rain. Snow levels this evening are hovering around 5000’. A flood watch has also gone into effect for the valley, lasting through Wednesday due to the amount of rain falling in our region the next couple of days.
