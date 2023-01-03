ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

WATCH: Penn State football players, coach arrive at Rose Bowl honoring Franco Harris [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

By Abby Drey, Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)
big10central.com
 2 days ago
big10central.com

The Good, The Bad & The Ugly: A final look at Penn State football's Rose Bowl win over Utah [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Jan. 4—PASADENA, Calif. — The confetti streamed down onto the field at the Rose Bowl Monday evening, falling atop the roses that already lay strewn all over the ground. The remnants of both could be found all over players, coaches and staff members from the Nittany Lions as they celebrated their 35-21 win over the Utah Utes to close out the season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
big10central.com

Penn State wrestling notebook: Sanderson talks missing matches, Wisconsin coach and more [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Jan. 4—UNIVERSITY PARK — Some wrestlers across the nation have sat out matches in NCAA events, but Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson was never one of them. Sanderson grew up with his father as his wrestling coach. He would consistently wrestle through being hurt, sore and mentally tired. It didn't matter what opportunity it was, Sanderson wanted to throw himself into battle on a daily basis.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
big10central.com

Here are 5 takeaways from Penn State football's 35-21 Rose Bowl victory over Utah [Centre Daily Times (State College, Pa.)]

Jan. 3—Penn State went to Pasadena and finished off Utah 35-21 on Monday in the Rose Bowl. Nittany Lions senior quarterback Sean Clifford went went 16-for-22 (73%) on passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns to finish off his career tied for the most wins in Penn State history with Trace McSorley. Penn State's last Rose Bowl victory came on Jan. 2, 1995 with a 38-20 victory over Oregon.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

