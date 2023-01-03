Read full article on original website
McCarthy’s Day One Plan: Gut the Office of Congressional Ethics
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After spending days and days giving away the store to secure his new position, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has promised lots of major action starting Monday—and one of the first items on his agenda is gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics. As the epidemic of Congressional stock ownership shows—ethics has never been Congress’ forte. But as one of the three independent branches of government, it has largely been left to police itself as far as setting standards and enforcing good behavior. While it’s never gone particularly well, one of the few bright points has been the Office of Congressional Ethics. It is a quasi-independent organization, staffed by professionals, and overseen by a board of eight representatives—who are not in Congress—with the idea it can be an efficient expediter of complaints. Under the rules package that McCarthy put together to try and win over hardline conservatives and the MAGA wing of the GOP, the office soon will be severely limited in its ability to operate.
MSNBC
'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call
As the country marks 2 years since the January 6 insurrection, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the DOJ charging 950 people in connection with storming the Capitol. Plus, former Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers joins “The Beat” after receiving a Presidential medal for his refusal to abuse his power to overturn the 2020 election, as Trump and his coup lawyer John Eastman asked him to. Bowers described the call from Trump’s team and how John Eastman’s support of coup plots “floored” him. Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
With a straight face, McCarthy says GOP ‘learned how to govern’
As the House prepared to hold its 14th vote this evening on the race for speaker, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters on Capitol Hill that his conference is poised to resolve this fiasco “once and for all.”. That’s certainly possible. But once that happens, and this fiasco is...
MSNBC
Republicans' other 'democracy' problem
UPDATE (Jan. 7, 2023 12:30 a.m. E.T.): Republican Kevin McCarthy finally became House speaker early Saturday morning, on a historic 15th ballot. According to many of its critics, the Republican Party has become an authoritarian party. The GOP, they argue, has developed a distaste for the trappings of democracy, cultural heterogeneity and the unenumerated norms that make republican self-rule work. It is difficult to square this ubiquitous indictment with the successes some of the most populist House Republicans have enjoyed in their unrelenting campaign to deny Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the speaker’s gavel. They are compelling an aspirant to one of the Constitution’s highest stations to disaggregate that office’s authority — and reflecting a broader, if halting, trend toward a more “democratized” party.
MSNBC
Adam Schiff: Republicans are currently being led by 'chaos agents'
Representative-elect Adam Schiff (D-CA) discusses with Nicolle Wallace the ongoing battle for the Speaker for the House and what he expects from Republican control in the new Congress.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy wins House speakership on 15th ballot
After several days and contentious rounds of voting, GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has won the speakership of the House after the 15th ballot.Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden admin officially weighs in on student loan forgiveness suits
Late Wednesday, the Biden administration formally submitted its arguments in two cases before the Supreme Court brought by conservatives challenging its student loan forgiveness program. To catch you up: Conservative judges in Missouri and Texas have blocked the program, siding with right-wingers who claim it’s illegal. Republicans nationwide haven’t...
MSNBC
Biden congratulates McCarthy on speakership: 'I am prepared to work with Republicans'
President Joe Biden congratulated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy for getting elected the speaker of the House and said he was ready to work with Republicans. NBC News' Allie Raffa reports on what issues the Republican-controlled House will force on Biden and if a few of his upcoming events could appease them. Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
What's really motivating the 'anti-Kevin' crowd?
Alex Wagner looks at some of the lesser-known characters in the group of Republicans opposing Kevin McCarthy for House speaker and the one value that they seem to share. Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Congressional assistant who carried electoral ballots on Jan 6 tells her story
Two years ago, former President Donald Trump instructed an armed mob to march to the building after a rally at the White House, 19 year old Brennan Leach was working on the Senate floor that day as a congressional assistant, tasked with carrying the ballots between chambers. Leach remembers things escalating quickly. "We were all genuinely really excited for the day. We were told that we were going to get this special responsibility to transfer ballots. And we were getting dressed and picking out outfits like the prom.” Leach carried out her duties and was watching the proceedings, when suddenly, Capitol police came in and told everyone to bunker down. The Capitol had been breached. “The wake up moment was when I started hearing ‘Hang Mike Pence’ on the other side of the wall.” Leach says assistants are not allowed to bring phones onto the Chamber floor, so getting information about the attack and her safety was nearly impossible. Then, another door to the Chamber swung open. Leach hesitated. A young woman Leach barely knew grabbed her by the arm and told her to run. “That moment of her arm grabbing mine is when I really realized the sense of urgency. I think I had been shocked by everything that was unfolding... Not having to access to Twitter or the outside world, I didn’t know what was true.”Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Velshi: A new majority should be committed to ethics, not skirt them
After a year full of Congressional scandal and criminal indictments in 2006, the Democrats established the Office of Congressional Ethics. It’s the nonpartisan, independent entity that reviews allegations of misconduct by members of the House of Representatives. When appropriate, the board will refer investigations to the House Ethics Committee to further review. Since its inception, Republicans seeking to avoid independent scrutiny have tried to abolish the Office of Congressional Ethics. This year is no different. The House Republican rules package includes several clauses that would rein in the OCE and make it more difficult for it to do its job.Jan. 7, 2023.
MSNBC
Joe: Right now, McCarthy is negotiating against himself
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber
Rep. Kevin McCarthy speaks to NBC News' Garrett Haake as he heads to the House floor for the fourth day of speaker votes.Jan. 6, 2023.
MSNBC
Michigan AG Nessel re-opens case into Trump fake electors in state
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her investigation into fake electors who claim former President Trump won the state in the 2020 election. She said the evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee was what compelled her to re-open the case, saying, “why wouldn’t we charge under state law when we have evidence to do so.” Jan. 8, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden pays tribute to Jan. 6 heroism on anniversary
President Biden held a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which he reminded, "had never happened in the history of the United States of America." He acknowledged a "remarkable group of Americans," and awarded 14 people the Presidential Citizens Medal for their acts of heroism that day. Jan. 6, 2023.
