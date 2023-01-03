ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia University Chicago players sent to hospital after grueling workout

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago college postponed two men's basketball games after five players went to a hospital following a rigorous workout. Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also has temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, school spokesman Eric Matanyi said. The last player was released from...
