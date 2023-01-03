ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Esperanza Alvarado
4d ago

you got to be kidding me has anybody seen where they will be locked up..it like a resort for them they both need to be n a real prison...

joann gregg
4d ago

take their house, cars and anything else they own. Despicable people that deserve nothing less. All of them

Jen57
4d ago

WTH 🤦‍♀️ I read what their lawyer said and he's basically saying that the judicial system 😳 makes examples out of celebrities 🙄 well yeah rightfully so 🤔 they're lucky they didn't get sent to state prison they go on national TV and broadcast their lifestyle and all the amenities that go along with it what did their lawyer expect they committed major fraud 🙄 you can't expect to keep doing shady stuff in front of the cameras and get away with it look at Wesley Snipes what happened to him ??? We don't see him in the spotlight anymore 😕

People

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
People

Todd Chrisley Says Daughter Chloe's Biological Mother Has 'No Rights' to Her amid His Conviction

"At the end of the day, Chloe's family is who Chloe has been raised with," Todd Chrisley said on the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast Todd Chrisley is making his feelings known about daughter Chloe Chrisley's future. On the latest episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, the reality star, 53, opened up about the news that Chloe's biological mother is planning to regain custody of the 10-year-old following his recent conviction. Todd and wife Julie Chrisley — who were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and...
OK! Magazine

Todd Chrisley Grabs Lunch With Daughter Savannah's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Before He Begins Serving 12 Years Behind Bars

Todd Chrisley seems to be getting in his last goodbyes before he is to report to prison to serve out his 12 years behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best star was seen grabbing lunch with daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, in Nashville on Wednesday, December 21. The gentlemen weren't joined by any other Chrisley family members while dining at Green Hills Grille, it was reported.According to an eyewitness, the convicted reality star and former flame of his daughter were leaning close as they chatted in what appeared to be a deep, serious conversation — that may have had something to...
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
