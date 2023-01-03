Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills provide update on Damar Hamlin, safety remains in critical condition after night in intensive care
The Buffalo Bills said Tuesday that second-year safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after spending the night in the UC Medical Center's intensive care unit.
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
FOX Sports
Bills safety Damar Hamlin showing ‘remarkable improvement’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. "While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he...
Cardiac arrest on field: Bills' Hamlin remains in critical condition
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin suffered...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
Bills' Taron Johnson questionable to return vs. Bengals with head injury
The Buffalo Bills are down cornerback Taron Johnson against the Cincinnati Bengals… and early on. During the first drive of the game for the Bengals offense, the starting slot defender was injured. The Bills went on to announce via the broadcast of the contest on ESPN that Johnson is...
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
Comments / 0