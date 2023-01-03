Read full article on original website
Details on why Charlotte Flair took an extended leave of absence from WWE in 2022
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Ric Flair talked about why his daughter Charlotte took an extended leave of absence from WWE following the 2022 Wrestlemania Backlash match against Ronda Rousey…. “The arm thing with Ronda and she got hit in the mouth in that...
Breaking news: Vince McMahon reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors
As previously noted, a press release was issued regarding Vince McMahon’s plans to make a WWE return. In an update, a new filing was issued to reinstate Vince to WWE’s board of directors. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com noted the following…. “A new filing says effective immediately Vince puts...
MR. TITO: Top 10 Potential Buyers of the WWE (which Vince McMahon MUST Approve)
I had a reader request for this column… From a few wrestling websites, there was a list of “potential WWE buyers” floating around and even AEW wrestler MJF jokingly had that list on a Tweet that said “I feel like I don’t talk enough about how much I love”. Given that for the past few days, I have been discussing Vince McMahon‘s return, how it changes the WWE as a corporation, and the financial implications, this felt like a good sequel to my other 2 Vince McMahon columns which you can read on NoDQ or click the links below to catch up:
How people within WWE are reportedly reacting to the Vince McMahon return news
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon was planning to make a WWE return. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following regarding how people within WWE have reacted to the news…. “To a person, everyone we’ve...
What was reportedly said during WWE employee meeting about the return of Vince McMahon
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon was planning to make a WWE return. WWE held a meeting with employees around 3:45 PM Eastern time regarding the matter. According to Fightful.com, WWE talent were not involved in the meeting. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that the meeting lasted about ten minutes. It was said to been a “rah rah” style meeting to raise spirits but employee questions were not taken. Johnson noted the following…
New Photos Emerge of Peyton Hillis Rescue Amid Hospitalization From Drowning Incident
There are new photos of former NFL star Peyton Hillis during his rescue attempt. He is still in the hospital after the incident. However, there has been some improvement. While staying in Pensacola, Florida, he had to save his kids from drowning. On Friday, the Arkansas Razorbacks tweeted an update...
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
MR. TITO: Vince McMahon Returns to WWE Board, Will He Sell?, What About Stephanie and Triple H?, More
First and foremost, THANK YOU for the support seen on my last column entitled Vince McMahon Wants a WWE Return & Possibly to Sell the Company… For Profit or Revenge?. What I attempted to do was make a one-stop analysis of the Vince McMahon events that was quickly produced as the news was breaking that evening. I have worked for several corporations and an am quite familiar with merger & acquisition stuff. In addition, I have studied the WWE’s financials and proxy statements for years to somewhat understand their corporate structure.
WWE act turns heel during the January 6th 2023 edition of Smackdown
During the January 6th 2023 edition of WWE Smackdown, Ricochet defeated Top Dolla to qualify for the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match. Afterwards, Dolla went to shake Ricochet’s hand but then Hit Row turned heel by attacking Ricochet. Braun Strowman ended up coming down to the ring to make the save.
Rift: The 1993 WWE Royal Rumble event ranked on a scale of 1-10
Geordie2004 Seems like a pretty reasonable list to me, and I mostly agree with your assessment of the various pros and cons for them all. I'm not so sure about Fox, though. Yes, the Murdochs and McMahons align... MR. TITO: Top 10 Potential Buyers of the WWE (which Vince McMahon...
Companies that are currently being seen as the “front runners” to potentially buy WWE
As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon was planning to make a WWE return. With McMahon looking into the possibility of WWE being sold, several companies are being discussed as potential suitors. In regards to the front runner, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted how there are “a lot of people theorizing that Comcast, which owns NBC Universal, would be the most likely candidate to buy the company outright given their long standing relationship.”
There are reportedly “significant plans” for one of AEW’s recent signings
In November of 2022, it was announced that Konosuke Takeshita was “All Elite” and had signed a contract with AEW. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding the company’s plans for him…. “Although he’s not being featured on television right now, and when he is, he’s...
News regarding John Cena’s match from the December 30th 2022 edition of Smackdown
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, John Cena and Kevin Owens defeated the unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Cena was “obviously being protected” during the match since he hadn’t been in the ring for a long time and “everything was said to be very carefully done.” Meltzer also wrote that “with all the push by FOX on NFL games for the match, the feeling was Cena had to hit the Attitude Adjustment and look strong.”
Rift: The greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1987
In this video, I give my pick for the greatest WWE wrestling angle of 1987. If you like this short, please considering clicking on the subscribe button and spreading the word!
Video: NXT tag team makes WWE main roster live event debut in Jackson, MS
At Saturday night’s WWE live event in Jackson, MS, former WWE NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) made their main roster live event debut. The duo lost to current NXT tag team champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Pretty Deadly are also scheduled to...
Backstage news regarding Charlotte Flair’s WWE Smackdown women’s title win
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Rousey vs. Rodriguez for the Smackdown...
Wrestling veteran hopeful that the Ronda Rousey “experiment” in WWE has ended
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. During his podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette commented on the title change…
