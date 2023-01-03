Read full article on original website
Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care. The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive concludes, surpasses goal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blood drive event, held Dec 23 through Jan 7, was a competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department. During the event, donors could designate their donation to the department of their choice. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has...
SDSU Coach Stiegelmeier shares post-game thoughts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coach John Stiegelmeier recapped highlights from the FCS Championship game and what SDSU’s victory means for him and the team. Stiegelmeier said having a great game plan, knowing the opponent well, and having energy contributed to the team’s strong showing. Beyond that, the team has acted as a family, and fans have shown great support for the program.
Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts. Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.
Jackrabbits fans arrive in Frisco with 24 hours to game time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For many this is the team’s first true championship experience. Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are live from Frisco.
Sioux Falls Food Tours offer a delicious downtown experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls food tours are a way for people to explore Sioux Falls taste by taste. Dana Wohlwend joins Baylee in the Dakota News Now studio to discuss Sioux Falls Food Tours. “We hold our tours every Saturday. We have four different routes,”...
Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco
FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
Alabama to play Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala Concert
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the ten years since the first Prime Time Gala, the organization has raised over $2 million for Feeding South Dakota. Legendary country group, Alabama, are set to headline the Gala concert on Saturday, June 24 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The...
City of Frisco prepares for South Dakota State, FCS Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is just two days away in Frisco, Texas. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and reporter Cooper Seamer are live in Frisco, Texas, showing us how the city and representatives are preparing for the game. Ovenden says on the...
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
Jacks want to win for Coach Stiegelmeier
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier has been the face of the football program for a quarter of a century. His team now isn’t only looking at this weekend’s FCS Championship as a chance for them to win it all, but for their coach as well.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: 1-6-23
SIOUX FALLS, RAPID CITY & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday night of prep basketball in 2023 in South Dakota featured several ranked teams in action and some high flying highlights! Click on the video viewer to watch:. -Washington’s boys roll over visiting Aberdeen. -4th ranked...
FCS Championship win a milestone for South Dakota State
FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship. The wave of emotions from the win still making an impact on the university and...
Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
Jackrabbit basketball teams bring down Fighting Hawks
BROOKINGS, S.D. & GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. Led by a career night from Myah Selland and standout performances from all three seniors, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team won 105-72 over North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. Selland matched her career high...
NDSU women rally past USD
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State outscored South Dakota 9-1 in the final two minutes to pull out a 79-76 win Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (8-9, 4-2 Summit) had won 13 straight meetings and 20 of 21 dating back to 2013. But...
Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning. “We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”
‘We want this to feel like a home game’ Jacks fans’ excitement grows as game day approaches
FRISCO, T.X. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS title game is tomorrow and Jacks fans are ready to bring their excitement. Cooper Seamer talks with Andi Fouberg, President and CEO of the SDSU Alumni Association, on how fans are getting ready for Sunday’s game.
