Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Illnesses to watch for & where to go for care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Medical care providers in the area give insight into the illnesses present in the community and advice on where to go for care. The number of influenzas, RSV, and cold virus cases is very high in the community. Medical officials say to watch for signs of dehydration. One way to tell if your child is dehydrated is to count the number of diapers they go through, which should be roughly six per day. Another sign of dehydration is being overly lethargic.
dakotanewsnow.com

‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive concludes, surpasses goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The blood drive event, held Dec 23 through Jan 7, was a competition between Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department. During the event, donors could designate their donation to the department of their choice. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU Coach Stiegelmeier shares post-game thoughts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coach John Stiegelmeier recapped highlights from the FCS Championship game and what SDSU’s victory means for him and the team. Stiegelmeier said having a great game plan, knowing the opponent well, and having energy contributed to the team’s strong showing. Beyond that, the team has acted as a family, and fans have shown great support for the program.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Keeping traditions alive with ‘Fiber Fun’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether you spin, knit or crochet, Fiber Fun is a fun monthly event to meet with other fiber enthusiasts. Baylee Peterson talks with Jessie Nesseim, Curator of Collections for the Old Courthouse Museum, about how Fiber Fun came to be, and how you can get involved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Food Tours offer a delicious downtown experience

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls food tours are a way for people to explore Sioux Falls taste by taste. Dana Wohlwend joins Baylee in the Dakota News Now studio to discuss Sioux Falls Food Tours. “We hold our tours every Saturday. We have four different routes,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two SDSU fans with different paths find same destination in Frisco

FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - Jackrabbit fans have come far and wide to be in Frisco. I’ll give you two examples. One is this guy right over here Lon Stroschein who was supposed to be in Hawaii later today on business, going through Dallas. He wrestled with it. And last night decided that I’m staying in Dallas for 2-1/2 more days. Then I’ll meet my wife Mindy Tuesday in Hawaii for vacation.
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Alabama to play Cattlemen’s Foundation Prime Time Gala Concert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the ten years since the first Prime Time Gala, the organization has raised over $2 million for Feeding South Dakota. Legendary country group, Alabama, are set to headline the Gala concert on Saturday, June 24 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

City of Frisco prepares for South Dakota State, FCS Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The FCS Championship is just two days away in Frisco, Texas. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and reporter Cooper Seamer are live in Frisco, Texas, showing us how the city and representatives are preparing for the game. Ovenden says on the...
FRISCO, TX
dakotanewsnow.com

Jacks want to win for Coach Stiegelmeier

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Head Coach John Stiegelmeier has been the face of the football program for a quarter of a century. His team now isn’t only looking at this weekend’s FCS Championship as a chance for them to win it all, but for their coach as well.
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: 1-6-23

SIOUX FALLS, RAPID CITY & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday night of prep basketball in 2023 in South Dakota featured several ranked teams in action and some high flying highlights! Click on the video viewer to watch:. -Washington’s boys roll over visiting Aberdeen. -4th ranked...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

FCS Championship win a milestone for South Dakota State

FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship. The wave of emotions from the win still making an impact on the university and...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow removal priorities: parks vs streets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the plow makes it down your street, it can be a cause for celebration. Some are left wondering about priorities of snow removal between city parks and residential streets. The question came up as certain neighborhoods were still waiting for the plows...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Jackrabbit basketball teams bring down Fighting Hawks

BROOKINGS, S.D. & GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. Led by a career night from Myah Selland and standout performances from all three seniors, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team won 105-72 over North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. Selland matched her career high...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

NDSU women rally past USD

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - North Dakota State outscored South Dakota 9-1 in the final two minutes to pull out a 79-76 win Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota (8-9, 4-2 Summit) had won 13 straight meetings and 20 of 21 dating back to 2013. But...
FARGO, ND
dakotanewsnow.com

Puppy stolen from Sioux Falls pet store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mini Critters said in a Facebook post that a boxer puppy was stolen around 2 a.m. Thursday Morning. “We are heartbroken and desperate to find this puppy and make sure she is safe,” said the post. “If anyone has any information about this theft, please contact us immediately. Any help in finding this puppy would be greatly appreciated.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD

