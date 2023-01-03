ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party

Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
musictimes.com

Where Is Kanye West? North West Hints She's Missing Her Father as the Rapper Seemingly 'Vanished'

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West resembled her father Kanye West in a TikTok video posted on Thursday night, despite Kanye West's opposition to his children using the social media platform. It happened as the world wonders where Kanye West is, as he continues to be "missing." Death hoaxes even emerged because of his lengthy silence online and offline.
musictimes.com

Billie Eilish Childhood Home Burglarized, Address Leaked: Is This a Personal Grudge?

Thursday night in Los Angeles, a suspect was arrested following reports of a burglary at the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a report of a man in dark clothing jumping over a fence in the Highland Park area. The suspect reportedly wore an all-black ensemble along with a black mask. In footage broadcast on local television, officers were seen searching the residence for evidence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

How Phil Collins Saved Robert Plant's Career After Led Zeppelin's Split Revealed

Robert Plant gave all the credit to Phil Collins for how he was able to launch his solo career successfully after Led Zeppelin's split. Led Zeppelin ended its fruitful career in September 1980 following drummer John Bonham's death. At that time, Plant revealed he was "floundered" and lost his track.
musictimes.com

Jesy Nelson Makes Embarassing Blunder: Is She Lying to New BF?

This weekend, Jesy Nelson made a geographical error when she stated that Kent was in Essex, despite being a native of the county. Is this a blunder, or an outright lie to her new boyfriend?. The 31-year-old "Boyz" singer filmed a conversation she was having with her new boyfriend Zion...
musictimes.com

'Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Album Release Date: Here's What We Know So Far

January 2023 arrived good for Swifties worldwide as news that Swift's next re-recorded album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," is coming sooner than expected!. According to The Sun, Swift is utilizing the momentum that "Midnights" started last October 2022, as she will be releasing her next album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)."
ARIZONA STATE
musictimes.com

Celine Dion's Snub on Greatest Singers List Leads Fans To Protect at Magazine's HQ: 'Stoned!'

Fans showed "The Power of Celine" as they protested following Celine Dion's snub on Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. Multiple news outlets documented the supporters' rage as they slammed the magazine for not including the singer on the list. Variety said members of the fan club called The Redheads on Facebook traveled from Montreal to New York City to gather outside Rolling Stone's office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Shania Twain New Album: Singer Explains Shocking Cover of 'Queen of Me'

In an emotional interview on Thursday's Today Show, Shania Twain revealed the horrific sexual abuse she endured as a child at the hands of her stepfather. The 57-year-old "You're Still The One" singer, who is currently promoting her album "Queen Of Me," stated for the first time in 2018 that her stepfather Jerry Twain had abused her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy