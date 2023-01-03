While some fans may not like the news, it’s clearly the right thing to do after all that’s gone wrong for Zach Wilson up to this point in his young career. In all reality, there are two schools of thought in how to bring a young quarterback along after choosing one in the draft. You can put him under center from the second he arrives and allow him to “sink or swim”. Or you can let him sit and watch from the sideline as a veteran runs the offense and the rookie sits and finds his way.

2 DAYS AGO