Concerns about inventory was central to the discussions at Lectra’s recent Ideation on the Road conference at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM), with experts agreeing that brands are gambling with their futures by investing in too much stock. “You might as well be in Vegas” if you’re holding too much finished goods inventory, according to Kornit Digital vice president of sales and marketing Don Whaley. The producer of on-demand printing solutions has seen an uptick in interest from brands that have found themselves with “the wrong product in the right place at the wrong time”—ultimately leading to huge...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO