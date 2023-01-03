UHRICHSVILLE—First Lieutenant Lane Peters understands the value of hard work. Growing up on a family farm in rural Ohio, “We had a lot of chores, cutting firewood, feeding animals, making hay, always very involved in that,” he said. But he found ways to appreciate the work, “That doubles as family time… and a workout.” He and his sister, Sage, both participated in 4H, raising hogs and learning lifelong skills in the process.

UHRICHSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO