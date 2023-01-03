Read full article on original website
Related
Harrison News-Herald
‘You get the most out of yourself when you invest in others’
UHRICHSVILLE—First Lieutenant Lane Peters understands the value of hard work. Growing up on a family farm in rural Ohio, “We had a lot of chores, cutting firewood, feeding animals, making hay, always very involved in that,” he said. But he found ways to appreciate the work, “That doubles as family time… and a workout.” He and his sister, Sage, both participated in 4H, raising hogs and learning lifelong skills in the process.
Harrison News-Herald
‘I firmly believe in living my life with a servant’s heart’
UHRICHSVILLE—Cadet Captain Sage Peters grew up on a 12-acre farm in Tuscarawas County with her family. She participated in 4H from the time she was nine years old through her last year of high school. Through 4H and growing up with the added responsibilities of caring for animals, Sage...
Harrison News-Herald
Immobile cars will be moved
FREEPORT—Council met on December 14 with Mayor Larry Wells conducting the meeting and everyone repeating the Pledge of Allegiance with no guest or solicitor present. Clerk-Treasurer Mary McBride had a roll call, read the minutes from the November meeting, related that the council water bills are all paid, and bills will be sent out the first week in January.
Comments / 0