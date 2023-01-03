Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.

9 HOURS AGO