Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
The new ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops look like absolute stunners
Gamers, ready your wallets — Asus has just announced two new ROG Zephyrus laptops during CES 2023, and they’re both likely to quickly climb the ranks of the best gaming laptops you’ll be able to buy in 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and M16 are the two...
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ROG Gaming Laptops, Desktops Refreshed With Latest Intel, AMD, Nvidia Hardware
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, ROG Flow X13, Flow X16, and Flow X13 gaming laptops were launched by the company at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023. The firm unveiled the refreshed lineup of its gaming laptops and desktops under their Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand on Tuesday. These include the Asus ROG Strix SCAR and ROG Strix G series gaming laptops. The manufacturer also introduced the latest versions of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, ROG Flow X13, Flow X16, and Flow X13 gaming laptops. Additionally, Asus also launched the ROG Strix G22CH compact gaming desktop, featuring 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the latest Nvidia RTX GPU.
Zotac GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO review: The definition of overkill
The RTX 4090 is the fastest video card in the world right now, and Zotac's offering builds on that with a gorgeous design and class-leading power for 4K gaming.
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
techaiapp.com
Intel Arc desktop graphics card roadmap leaks, enthusiast Battlemage GPUs arrive in 2024
Forward-looking: Intel’s launch of its new desktop graphics cards wasn’t exactly a resounding success. Arc Alchemist arrived with so many issues and mediocre reviews that there were rumors the company would cut its losses and abandon the entire project. But Chipzilla isn’t giving up on ambitions for its GPUs to become a real alternative to Nvidia’s and AMD’s cards, and that could happen once Battlemage arrives next year.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Ultrapowerful ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 announced with up to Core i9-13980HX CPUs, RTX 4090 mobile graphics, and 240 Hz QHD+ displays
ASUS has made the 2023 ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 official at CES 2023. The notebooks come with Intel’s next-gen Raptor Lake CPUs and Nvidia’s new RTX 40 mobile GPUs. Both the ROG Strix SCAR 16 and SCAR 18 have designs that are reminiscent of previous models with customizable lightbar up front, chiclet-style keyboards with per-key AURA SYNC RGB, and customizable armor caps.
Nvidia's RTX 40 Laptop GPUs Promise High Speed, Low Power
The new GeForce RTX 40 Mobile GPU family promises huge performance gains over RTX 30 and sizable efficiency gains.
The Verge
Intel’s 13th Gen mobile processors include the first 24-core laptop CPU
Intel’s 13th Gen desktop CPUs have already delivered impressive performance to beat their AMD counterparts, and now Intel is bringing Raptor Lake to its mobile processor lineup. The flagship Core i9-13980HX is built for upcoming gaming laptops, and there are also the regular H-, P-, and U-series chips for a variety of more mainstream laptops.
techaiapp.com
CES 2023: Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Controller With 1.3-Inch OLED Display, Tri-Mode Connectivity Launched
Asus has launched its latest ROG Raikiri series gaming controllers for PC and Xbox consoles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023. After introducing additional displays in its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series laptops and smartphones, Asus has now added an OLED display to its latest Raikiri controllers. The ROG Raikiri lineup includes two controllers, the standard Asus ROG Raikiri controller, which offers wired connectivity, and the high-end ROG Raikiri Pro controller, which offers wireless connectivity and a 1.3-inch OLED display. Announced along with a lineup of Asus laptops and ROG-branded hardware at the ongoing CES 2023 in Las Vegas, the ROG Raikiri series controllers will be available in the first quarter of this year. Asus, however, has not revealed any pricing details for the products.
Digital Trends
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti vs. AMD RX 7900 XT: Two odd choices for your next GPU
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti is here, which means that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has a direct competitor now. Comparing AMD to Nvidia is never overly straightforward, but it can be done. Benchmark results speak for themselves, and we’ve got plenty of those, all based on our own thorough testing of both cards.
techaiapp.com
New Samsung monitors include 57-inch 8K ultrawide and two massive QD-OLED displays
What just happened? Remember the days when 32 inches was considered large for a monitor? That’s not really the case anymore, and Samsung is continuing to embrace the era of massive displays with a 57-inch “8K” Mini-LED model, a 49-inch OLED, and several other new products. Samsung...
Newegg Now Offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are now available at Newegg. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005843/en/ NVIDIA 4070 Ti graphics card (credit: NVIDIA)
IGN
Gigabyte Geforce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G - Review
It’s been a few months since both the Nvidia RTX 4080 and the RTX 4090 have been released. Benchmarks have shown that both the cards pack quite a punch, including incredible ray-tracing performance in next-gen games, as well as delivering on the claimed DLSS3 + Frame Generation boost in frame rates.
technewstoday.com
How to Enable and Use NVIDIA Low Latency Mode
When you game, you are constantly providing a series of inputs to the game engine. The CPU processes this input, sends it off to the render queue and the GPU starts rendering data from the queue. Once rendered, this data is displayed on the monitor. NVIDIA Low Latency Mode uses...
IGN
AMD Announces Its New Line-Up of RX 7000 Laptop GPUs at CES 2023
AMD announced the new RDNA 3 line-up of its graphics architecture for laptops at the Consumer and Electronics Show (CES). The company touted the new GPUs as being power efficient for being tuned for 50W and above, coming with “smart technologies” with new upscaling, video, and storage enhancements for 2023. The RDNA 3 architecture also has optimized performance according to the company, with unified RDNA 3 CU with RT + AI accelerators.
techaiapp.com
Ransomware Attack Bypassed ProxyNotShell Mitigations
Managed cloud hosting services company Rackspace Technology has confirmed that the massive Dec. 2 ransomware attack that disrupted email services for thousands of its small-to-midsized business customers came via a zero-day exploit against a server-side request forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in Microsoft Exchange Server, aka CVE-2022-41080. “We are now highly confident...
Digital Trends
Asus’ new ProArt Studiobook has a glasses-free 3D OLED screen
Made for professionals and creators alike, the 2023 Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED now comes with 3D immersion and tracking tech, not to mention hardware that is bound to make potential customers salivate. Fresh out of CES 2023, the ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604 3D OLED) is part of...
Comments / 0