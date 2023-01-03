Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Statement from Vermont’s Child Care Campaign on start of the 2023 Legislative Session
The following is a statement from Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids on the start of the 2023 Legislative Session and the work ahead to end Vermont’s Child Care Crisis:. “This is such an exciting time when the State Legislature convenes for the first of our two-year biennium. This week we welcome dozens of new lawmakers, inaugurate our governor and state-wide officials, and continue the critically important work of solving our child care crisis. This work has been decades in the making and the child care crisis in our state has never been more dire.
vermontbiz.com
Secretary of State Jim Condos reflects on 345 years in elected office
Vermont Business Magazine For more than 35 years, it has been my great honor to serve the People of Vermont as a public servant as: Secretary of State (12-years), State Senator (8 years), and South Burlington City Councilor (18 years). During this time, I have always worked hard to serve Vermont’s citizens in a professional and respectful manner -- striving to make our government more efficient, accessible, and transparent.
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
vermontbiz.com
Scott to be sworn in for fourth time, Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark begin terms
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott will be sworn in to his fourth term as governor in a ceremony on Thursday, January 5, in the House Chamber. After being sworn in by the Chief Justice, the governor will administer the oaths of office to the newly elected Treasurer Michael Pieciak, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer and Attorney General Charity Clark. The governor will then deliver his fourth Inaugural Address to a joint session of the General Assembly. This is the first term for Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark.
VTDigger
Cathedral Square announces appointment of Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens to board of directors
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT — Dr. Mark Levine, Aaron Ferenc, and Sarah Muyskens have been named to the Board of Directors for Cathedral Square, a leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing for older Vermonters and people with diverse needs. Dr. Mark Levine has served as Vermont’s commissioner of health since...
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
vermontbiz.com
News & Announcements from NVDA, January 2023
Agency of Transportation Awards Grants for the LVRT. Communities along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail were awarded federal grant funds, secured by Senator Bernie Sanders, to improve trail amenities and visitor experience. Improvements to trailheads, picnic areas, kiosks, signage, connections to downtowns, and art & history installations are all community assets that support local recreation, transportation, and economic development. St. Johnsbury, Danville, Walden, Greensboro and Hardwick had winning projects. Greensboro also received a $191,466 LVRT Community Grant for trailhead construction in Greensboro Bend!
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
WCAX
Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company
vermontbiz.com
Garnet Healthcare: Growing through the gaps
Garnet mobile health clinic. Courtesy photo. by C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Essex Junction-based Garnet Healthcare is all about finding the niches. Amid the almost incomprehensible complexity of the US health care system — and what commentator Bill Schubart recently called the “sprawl of free-market businesses” in the sector, the interstices are many.
manchesterinklink.com
Sununu pushes back at NH mayors request for more statewide action: Your ‘tone and misleading content is disappointing’
MANCHESTER, NH – On Tuesday a coalition of mayors from around the state, including Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, released a letter directed at Gov. Chris Sununu calling for some specific action items to address the current crisis of homelessness around the state. In that letter, the mayors were critical...
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it
The number of registered medical cannabis users has dwindled since 2018. Advocates are trying to reform the system to ensure its survival. Read the story on VTDigger here: Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it.
beckersdental.com
Vermont nonprofit dental services paused due to staff shortages
A nonprofit dental clinic in Vermont is pausing its services because of a lack of qualified employees, VTDigger reported Jan. 2. South Royalton-based HealthHUB's mobile dental clinic was given a $350,000 congressional earmark to provide restorative dental care for adult residents, but is having trouble hiring dental hygienists. Competition for...
Connecticut joins other New England states to lower electric bills, but few simple solutions
Starting this month, Eversource and United Illuminating bills could go up an average of $80 until June.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive
Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
compassvermont.com
Vermont Saw The Highest Percentage of Inbound Migration for the Second Consecutive Year
United Van Lines released the company's 46th Annual National Movers Study, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas. The study revealed that Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. The top reasons for moving to Vermont were jobs and family. Join...
vermontbiz.com
Minimum wage increases to $13.18 for 2023
Vermont Business Magazine Beginning on January 1, 2023, Vermont’s minimum wage will become $13.18 per hour. This is an increase of $0.63 from the current minimum wage of $12.55. The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the State’s minimum wage. Beginning January 1, 2023, the State’s...
WMUR.com
2 longtime Republican activists vie for chairmanship of New Hampshire party
CONCORD, N.H. — As Republicans in Washington try to figure out who will be the next speaker of the House, Republicans in New Hampshire are looking for a new chairman to head the state party. Steve Stepanek is stepping away after four years at the helm of the New...
whatsupnewp.com
Counties in Vermont with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history.
Comments / 2