ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 2

Related
vermontbiz.com

Statement from Vermont’s Child Care Campaign on start of the 2023 Legislative Session

The following is a statement from Aly Richards, CEO of Let’s Grow Kids on the start of the 2023 Legislative Session and the work ahead to end Vermont’s Child Care Crisis:. “This is such an exciting time when the State Legislature convenes for the first of our two-year biennium. This week we welcome dozens of new lawmakers, inaugurate our governor and state-wide officials, and continue the critically important work of solving our child care crisis. This work has been decades in the making and the child care crisis in our state has never been more dire.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Secretary of State Jim Condos reflects on 345 years in elected office

Vermont Business Magazine For more than 35 years, it has been my great honor to serve the People of Vermont as a public servant as: Secretary of State (12-years), State Senator (8 years), and South Burlington City Councilor (18 years). During this time, I have always worked hard to serve Vermont’s citizens in a professional and respectful manner -- striving to make our government more efficient, accessible, and transparent.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Scott to be sworn in for fourth time, Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark begin terms

Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott will be sworn in to his fourth term as governor in a ceremony on Thursday, January 5, in the House Chamber. After being sworn in by the Chief Justice, the governor will administer the oaths of office to the newly elected Treasurer Michael Pieciak, Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas, Auditor of Accounts Doug Hoffer and Attorney General Charity Clark. The governor will then deliver his fourth Inaugural Address to a joint session of the General Assembly. This is the first term for Pieciak, Copeland Hanzas and Clark.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

News & Announcements from NVDA, January 2023

Agency of Transportation Awards Grants for the LVRT. Communities along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail were awarded federal grant funds, secured by Senator Bernie Sanders, to improve trail amenities and visitor experience. Improvements to trailheads, picnic areas, kiosks, signage, connections to downtowns, and art & history installations are all community assets that support local recreation, transportation, and economic development. St. Johnsbury, Danville, Walden, Greensboro and Hardwick had winning projects. Greensboro also received a $191,466 LVRT Community Grant for trailhead construction in Greensboro Bend!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont AG files lawsuit against hearing aid company

It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Garnet Healthcare: Growing through the gaps

Garnet mobile health clinic. Courtesy photo. by C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Essex Junction-based Garnet Healthcare is all about finding the niches. Amid the almost incomprehensible complexity of the US health care system — and what commentator Bill Schubart recently called the “sprawl of free-market businesses” in the sector, the interstices are many.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE
beckersdental.com

Vermont nonprofit dental services paused due to staff shortages

A nonprofit dental clinic in Vermont is pausing its services because of a lack of qualified employees, VTDigger reported Jan. 2. South Royalton-based HealthHUB's mobile dental clinic was given a $350,000 congressional earmark to provide restorative dental care for adult residents, but is having trouble hiring dental hygienists. Competition for...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont’s preliminary report on 2022 deer seasons looks positive

Vermont Business Magazine The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer will provide approximately 3.5 million servings of local, nutritious venison.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Minimum wage increases to $13.18 for 2023

Vermont Business Magazine Beginning on January 1, 2023, Vermont’s minimum wage will become $13.18 per hour. This is an increase of $0.63 from the current minimum wage of $12.55. The Vermont Department of Labor has announced an increase to the State’s minimum wage. Beginning January 1, 2023, the State’s...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy