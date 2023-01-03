Businesses impacted by construction hope with new year projects will wrap up on-time

Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Seguin works to restore water services in King Plaza
SEGUIN, Texas - The City of Seguin is working to restore water services on the West Side of Highway 123 bypass between Court and Walnut. Officials reported that several businesses including restaurants and customers in King Plaza. The McDonald's and H-E-B in the area are not affected by the water main break.
foxsanantonio.com
SAWS restored services after large main break
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is currently experiencing a large main break. The main break is affecting water services on the Southside of town, in the central and eastern areas. Initial reports of little to no water pressure are located near Brooks City Base, towards South Central.
foxsanantonio.com
New SAWS rate changes are officially in swing. Here's how it will change your bill
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System just changed their rates and the details may please you. It's the message Greg Carrillo didn't know he needed. “It's exciting. I had no idea about that. Today's the first time I heard of it,” Carrillo said. He is referring to...
foxsanantonio.com
SeaWorld offering 'behind the scenes' opportunities
SAN ANTONIO - This weekend only, SeaWorld is inviting guests behind the scenes for an inside look into the habitats of their favorite animals. "Behind the scenes look at how we care for all the animals that call SeaWorld home. You know people think about the whales and the dolphins but there's so many other animals we want to exhibit the amazing care that our zoological staff takes with these animals. So, we're breaking down the barriers letting our guests come behind the scenes and show what does it take to take care of a 9-thousand-pound orca." Matthew Love, Supervisor of Animal Training, SeaWorld San Antonio.
foxsanantonio.com
Public School Attendance Decline
SAN ANTONIO - Since the pandemic forced kids to learn at home temporarily, some parents of those young children feel it's definitely left a mark. For one mom, Michelle Taon, she believes it's a mark that's forced her to switch her daughter from public to private school. She says her 6 year old daughter spent her formative years of learning how to read and write on zoom, and it hurt her.
foxsanantonio.com
Empty home goes up in flames
SAN ANTONIO – A home in the 800-block of North New Braunfels Ave burned to the ground early Sunday morning. Luckily, no one is currently living there. Firefighters responded just before 1:45 a.m. just east of downtown to find the house already completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
foxsanantonio.com
Corvette driver crashes into guardrail while racing with Tesla on Northwest Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are lucky to be alive after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette that witnesses said was racing a Tesla on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 near Interstate 10 West. Witnesses told police that...
foxsanantonio.com
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
foxsanantonio.com
There's an increase in virus cases and a need for staff. Here's how it's being dealt with
SAN ANTONIO — Hospital officials are calling it a perfect storm that could impact your ER wait time and it's not just happening in San Antonio hospitals. It's the balancing act hospitals across the nation are facing. “You used the term last night triple whammy, you know, it's taken...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio bar being investigated over possibly overserving Councilman Perry before crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) announced on Thursday that it's opened an investigation into the bar that served District 10 councilman Clayton Perry before a head-on crash. The TABC confirmed the agency is investigating the Evil Olive off Thousand Oaks on the North Side. They said...
foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who fatally stabbed man on East side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after he fatally stabbed a man on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. New Braunfels for reports that a man was stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, they found the...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road
SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
foxsanantonio.com
Former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff joins UTSA
SAN ANTONIO - After more than 50 years of involvement in San Antonio politics, former Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff has a new career. UTSA announced on Friday that Wolff is joining the university in a non-faculty role in the hopes that he can "share his knowledge of government and politics with students, faculty and researchers across a variety of academic programs."
foxsanantonio.com
Litter of 5-day-old puppies run over by lawn mower, killing two of them and mother
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is currently caring for a litter of 5-day-old puppies after they were run over by a commercial lawn mower. Sadly, their mom died at the scene. According to San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA!), the incident happened Jan. 3 while the puppies and...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot during fight while playing basketball at North Side park
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was wounded after a shooting a basketball game at a North Side park. The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at Oakhaven Park off Copper Hill Drive and Parkstone Boulevard. Police said that several people were playing basketball at the park when two groups...
foxsanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects charged with murder in shooting death of San Antonio man in Atascosa County
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death or a San Antonio man on Tuesday. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday off Tessman Road. Investigators found either puncture or gunshots wounds immediately ordered an autopsy.
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman jailed on multiple charges, including mail theft, after chase with deputies
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in jail because law enforcement found stolen mail after a car chase. The incident happened on Tuesday when Bexar County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a car off Medina Base and Palm Valley Drive. The driver, Jessica Grim, 32, took off and led...
