ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trumbulltimes.com

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 78, LIU 59

Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour

The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ​‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
ANSONIA, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester's Tyson shows scoring punch

Tiara Tyson was too much for the RHAM High girls basketball team to handle Tuesday. The Manchester junior scored a career-high 43 points as the Red Hawks pulled away in the second half to defeat the Raptors 66-53 in CCC East action in Hebron. “Heck of a night for Tiara...
MANCHESTER, CT
historicbuildingsct.com

New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT

What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
CROMWELL, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
MERIDEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled

The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
DANBURY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Connecticut wedding expo comes to Hartford Jan. 7 and 8

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brides-to-be will have an opportunity to shop for the big day at the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Connecticut Convention Center. The event, organized by Jenks Productions, is the largest bridal and...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy