Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Beautiful Library in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
Related
trumbulltimes.com
CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE 78, LIU 59
Percentages: FG .396, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Washington 2-5, Maletic 2-7, Burns 1-4, Wood 0-1, Cook 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Burns, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood). Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 3, Cook, Delancy, Greene, Maletic, Ndiaye, Washington, Wood). Steals: 5 (Washington 2, Johnson, Ndiaye, Wood).
South Windsor youth hockey coach fired after video shows him pulling opposing player to ice
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor youth hockey coach has been fired following an incident in which he grabbed and pulled an opposing player during a game. This happened during a tournament in New Hampshire where the South Windsor team was taking on a team from Haverhill, Massachusetts.
East Hampton coach suspended after video shows him push player into position
EAST HAMPTON, Conn — In a video that has garnered over 11,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon, East Hampton High School Athletic Director and Girls Basketball Coach Shaun Russell is apparently seen pushing a player into a position on the court. The teenage player nearly loses her footing. The...
NBC Connecticut
East Hampton Schools Basketball Coach Suspended After Video Controversy
East Hampton Public Schools says they've suspended their high school girl's basketball coach, who also serves as the district's athletic director, after an incident at a game last month. A video of a game between East Hampton High School and Valley Regional High School appears to show coach Shaun Russell...
New Haven Independent
FOI Spot Check For Ansonia, Derby & Seymour
The Valley Indy went live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter Wednesday night with a bran new episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’. Press the play button on the YouTube video to watch. The main topic: a review of recently meeting agendas in Ansonia, Derby & Seymour...
Reaction pours in following the death of Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams
Condolences are pouring in from lawmakers from across Connecticut following the death of State Rep. Quentin Williams.
Manchester's Tyson shows scoring punch
Tiara Tyson was too much for the RHAM High girls basketball team to handle Tuesday. The Manchester junior scored a career-high 43 points as the Red Hawks pulled away in the second half to defeat the Raptors 66-53 in CCC East action in Hebron. “Heck of a night for Tiara...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: A Lost Section of Main Street, Hartford CT
What used to be on Main Street between Center Church and the Gold Building? In this video I talk about a 1771 schoolhouse, the original 1764 home of the Hartford Courant, the Kellogg Brothers lithographers who rivaled Currier and Ives, Augustus Washington, who was a successful African-American daguerreotypist, John Porter, who founded one of New England’s first lunchroom chains, and more!
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
fox61.com
High school basketball coach suspended after viral video shows shoving of player
The incident happened on December 20 during a game between East Hampton and Valley Regional High. Video of the game was posted to YouTube by the outlet Valley TV.
Who is state Rep. Quentin 'Q' Williams who died in Cromwell crash?
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut State Representative Quentin "Q" Williams died in a crash in Cromwell early Thursday morning, according to local officials. He was 39. Williams represented Middletown; he was sworn in Wednesday to serve his third term representing the 100th district. Williams, a Democrat, was the first African...
West Hartford gym sees business boom after New Year's ball drops
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — When the crystal ball dropped to usher in 2023 in Times Square, membership inquiries went up about 25% at the BodyRoc FitLab in West Hartford. BodyRoc owner Shaun Chambers is accustomed to seeing a bump in business each January, and never tires of it. "Once...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Connecticut legislator dies in wrong-way highway crash
CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative was killed overnight in a wrong-way highway crash after having attended the governor’s inaugural ball and his own swearing-in ceremony for a third term, House Democratic leaders said Thursday. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat from Middletown known as “Q,” died...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 6 - 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is highlighted by Three Kings Day — which celebrates the Three Wise Men who are said to have visited Jesus Christ — and the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo. Here are 25+ things to do...
WTNH
Crash partly closes I-91 North in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has partially closed lanes on I-91 North in Meriden on Tuesday morning. The crash took place near exit 17 to Rt. 15 northbound ramp around 4:30 a.m. The left lane of the highway is closed, according to the DOT. State police also noted that Rt. 15 north near exit […]
East Hartford man starts murder sentence at emotional hearing
A man who had remained free on $2 million bond even after accepting a plea bargain and being convicted of murder and first-degree assault for shooting two men from behind in Hartford in late December 2018 began serving his 25-year prison term Thursday when an emotional sentencing hearing ended. Abdul-Hakim...
Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says controversial video was a lesson learned
HARTFORD, Conn. — A video tweeted out by Hartford police is being called insensitive and triggering by some members of the community. Hartford police are calling it a lesson learned. The 15-second video tweeted out by Hartford police has been viewed more than 260K times. It shows police recruits...
Hat City Marijuana Shop Will Not Open Next Week at Scheduled
The recreational marijuana dream is so close you can almost grab it with both hands. In Danbury, CT you'll have to wait a bit longer to get a hold of it. A recreational use pot shop was supposed to open next week but that sticky-debut has been delayed. According to Metro/24/7 News, the store called The Botanist was supposed to open January 10th but has not yet received zoning approval from the City of Danbury.
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury man killed in Christmas Eve crash was Army basic training grad with a passion for basketball
DANBURY — Jorge Eduardo Martinez, the young man who died in the Christmas Eve crash on Interstate 84, was a recent U.S. Army basic training graduate with a passion for basketball and one-of-a-kind personality. “He was an amazing person,” said Jessica Moore, who met and became close friends with...
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut wedding expo comes to Hartford Jan. 7 and 8
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Brides-to-be will have an opportunity to shop for the big day at the Connecticut Wedding and Bridal Expo on Jan. 7 and 8 at the Connecticut Convention Center. The event, organized by Jenks Productions, is the largest bridal and...
Comments / 0