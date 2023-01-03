ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

PA's Damar Hamlin Collapses During Monday Night Football, Game Postponed

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053dRH_0k1a9s5700
Damar Hamlin Photo Credit: Instagram/d.ham3

Defensive back Damar Hamlin, a Pittsburgh College graduate and McKees Rocks native out of Pennsylvania, suffered a scary injury that shut down a Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the hometown Cincinnati Bengals.

With less than six minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

He got up and, seconds later, fell onto his back without moving again.

Replays were broadcast in front of millions.

Hamlin received CPR and oxygen on the field before being placed on a stretcher and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance that made an unusual on-field appearance.

The incident led to multiple players on both teams - who were sent back to the locker room following a discussion between coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, who spoke on the field before their respective teams opted to suspend the game - breaking down as trainers and paramedics tended to Hamlin.

The game's outcome is pending a decision from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Hamlin worked his way up to a starting position this year in his third season with the Bills. He played his college ball at Pittsburgh before becoming a sixth-round pick to the Bills.

“We're getting further and further away from football and life and death,” ESPN commentator Joe Buck said on Monday Night Football following the injury. “We will continue to pray and hold our breath as we are in a holding pattern after what transpired on this field just now in Cincinnati.”

It is unclear whether the game will be resumed on Monday night as officials and both teams await more information on Hamlin's condition.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Dauphin and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
BRIDGETON, NJ
The Comeback

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
444K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy