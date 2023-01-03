PA's Damar Hamlin Collapses During Monday Night Football, Game Postponed

Damar Hamlin Photo Credit: Instagram/d.ham3

Defensive back Damar Hamlin, a Pittsburgh College graduate and McKees Rocks native out of Pennsylvania, suffered a scary injury that shut down a Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the hometown Cincinnati Bengals.

With less than six minutes remaining in the opening quarter, Hamlin, 24, tackled Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

He got up and, seconds later, fell onto his back without moving again.

Replays were broadcast in front of millions.

Hamlin received CPR and oxygen on the field before being placed on a stretcher and rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in an ambulance that made an unusual on-field appearance.

The incident led to multiple players on both teams - who were sent back to the locker room following a discussion between coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor, who spoke on the field before their respective teams opted to suspend the game - breaking down as trainers and paramedics tended to Hamlin.

The game's outcome is pending a decision from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Hamlin worked his way up to a starting position this year in his third season with the Bills. He played his college ball at Pittsburgh before becoming a sixth-round pick to the Bills.

“We're getting further and further away from football and life and death,” ESPN commentator Joe Buck said on Monday Night Football following the injury. “We will continue to pray and hold our breath as we are in a holding pattern after what transpired on this field just now in Cincinnati.”

It is unclear whether the game will be resumed on Monday night as officials and both teams await more information on Hamlin's condition.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

