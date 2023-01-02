Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for the week ended Tuesday, January 4
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 4, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Dexter Bernard Beasley and Laverne Ann Beasley, P.O. Box 111, Waldo; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 30. Nevada. Courtney D. Mixon, 1735 Hwy 371,...
salineriverchronicle.com
Victoria O’Neill receives All-State Cheer honors
Warren High School Cheerleader Victoria O’Neill was recently named the the All-State Cheer team by the Arkansas Activities Association Wednesday, January 5, 2023. Congratulations to Victoria on this terrific accomplishment. Leave her a congratulatory comment below:
salineriverchronicle.com
Portion of Bradley 53 in southern Bradley County closed
Bradley County has announced the temporary closure of Bradley 53 Road in the southern portion of Bradley County from Bradley 160 at Eagle Lake Church to Bradley 25-A. Saline River Chronicle spoke with Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney’s office at noon today. They told SRC that Bradley 53 Road, the Eagle Lake road, has been closed due to the road being cut in two where the culverts are. Repairs are needed, but with flooding in the area already and the water continuing to rise from recent rainfall, it’s currently not feasible to get crews in to fix the roadway.
Pine Bluff celebrates drop in violence
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It's good news for the city, but Pastor Jesse Turner, president of the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance said people shouldn't get too relaxed. Solutions to the violence in Pine Bluff are something Turner continues to search for. "It is necessary that as...
Inmate sets small fire inside cell at Jefferson County jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A small fire was set by an inmate inside a cell in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center on Tuesday. Though the fire was only contained to the single-person cell and was quickly extinguished by staff, the holding cells nearby were evacuated. According to...
magnoliareporter.com
EF2 tornado causes extensive damage in Montrose area
Details about Monday’s EF2 tornado in Ashley and Chicot counties have been reported by the National Weather Service. No injuries were reported. The tornado began about 6:55 p.m. near the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road west of the Overflow National Wildlife Refuge in southern Ashley County.
Father killed, breaking Pine Bluff’s longest streak without homicides
The longest break recorded break between homicides in Pine Bluff is broken.
salineriverchronicle.com
Thank you to my father Gregg Reep
Nearly 13 years ago when I founded Saline River Chronicle, I honestly had no idea where the road would lead. Things took off quickly, the page views increased, and it suddenly became my real job. Over a decade later I look back at what’s made the site such a success....
arkadelphian.com
Camden man dies in U.S. 79 wreck
An accident this weekend on U.S. Highway 79 left a Ouachita County man dead. Charles William Beard Jr., 52, of Camden, was killed Sunday, Dec. 31, at 9:45 a.m. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Beard was traveling northbound in a 2021 Chevrolet when he lost control in a curve near Airport Inn.
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
Monday storms leave more than 5,000 Arkansas residents without power & communities damaged
Monday storms caused severe damage throughout the state, leaving thousands of residents without power Tuesday afternoon.
KATV
1 teen dead, 1 injured in Monticello after Tuesday morning residential disturbance
Authorities in Monticello are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide where one teenager was killed and another was injured police said. According to the department's Police Chief Carlos Garcia, a call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Hwy 278 East of town was received at around 4:28 a.m. When officers...
salineriverchronicle.com
UAM lambing season arrives like a storm
MONTICELLO, Arkansas -The UAM sheep fields are experiencing what Associate Professor of Animal Science and Veterinarian Dr. Rocky Lindsey calls a “Lambing Storm.” “Seems like whenever one drops they all start dropping day after day. We’ve had two born overnight, that’s been the case. One or two have been born each day for the last week or so, “said Lindsey. He said that the lamb births will continue for another couple of weeks until they are done.
salineriverchronicle.com
Rosaleigh Marie McClellan first baby born at the BCMC in 2023
The first baby of 2023 born at Bradley County Medical Center is Rosaleigh Marie McClellan. The baby girl was born on Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:33 a.m. to parents Allie McGraw and Jason McClellan. She had a weight of 7 pounds, 4.8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Pictured are...
salineriverchronicle.com
South Arkansas Arts Center hosting lecture on the work of American artist Winslow Homer January 19
The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will host a lecture January 19, 2023 from artist and educator Gay Bechtelheimer on famed American artist Winslow Homer. “The evening of January 19 will be a special night at SAAC with the focus of Gay Bechtelheimer’s art talk on the American artist Winslow Homer,” says as SAAC press release. Homer’s work stands as an important marker in the development of a uniquely American “artistic sensibility” that influenced so many artists in the years beyond Homer.
Powerful storms and possible tornado cause heavy damage, power outages in Arkansas and Louisiana
Extreme weather has left a trail of destruction in the South. Images taken in the aftermath of strong storms and a possible tornado in western Arkansas show bleachers flung from the stands, light poles snapped in half and a mangled scoreboard at a high school football field. The storm appears...
KNOE TV8
Severe weather causes damage in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: There have been reports of damage to homes and trees in Union Parish. The sheriff’s office also says some homes in the Haile community received damage. UPDATE: There have been reports of a power line down across a road and a car on Hwy....
salineriverchronicle.com
Fast start not enough as Jacks drop close Conference opener on the road at Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ark. – Facing a difficult road game to launch 8-4A Conference play, the Warren Lumberjacks fell in a close back-and-forth battle to the Monticello Billies Tuesday night, January 3, 2023 by the final of 48-44. Coming off the back of a huge win over the Ouachita High Warriors in the Commercial Bank SouthEast Arkansas Holiday Classic at Drew Central, Warren once again hit the road to Monticello.
salineriverchronicle.com
Road loss for Lady Jacks to begin 8-4A Conference play
MONTICELLO, Ark. – The Warren Lady Jacks opened 8-4A Conference play Tuesday evening, January 3, 2023 with a loss to the Monticello Lady Billies by the final of 50-13 at Monticello. Both teams struggled in the early minutes to find a bucket. Monticello jumped out to an early 14-2...
