Bradley County has announced the temporary closure of Bradley 53 Road in the southern portion of Bradley County from Bradley 160 at Eagle Lake Church to Bradley 25-A. Saline River Chronicle spoke with Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney’s office at noon today. They told SRC that Bradley 53 Road, the Eagle Lake road, has been closed due to the road being cut in two where the culverts are. Repairs are needed, but with flooding in the area already and the water continuing to rise from recent rainfall, it’s currently not feasible to get crews in to fix the roadway.

BRADLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO