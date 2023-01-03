Cohen Cook finished with 19 points while Mawali Osunniyi tallied 13 to help lift Mainland to a 62-48 win over Elizabeth at the Seagull Classic in Absecon. However, it was a monster play late in the fourth quarter that could have made the Top 10 on cable sports. Cook lobbed a perfect pass from just inside the three-point line from the right side to Osynniyi, who connected on the alley-oop dunk, which drew the crowd to its feet. Mainland (9-1) outscored Elizabeth 25-10 in the fourth quarter after a tight affair throughout the contest.

ELIZABETH, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO