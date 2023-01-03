Read full article on original website
Boys ice hockey: Frisch tops Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 3rd straight win
David Rosen tallied two goals and two assists while Aiden Sholomon had a goal and three assists as Frisch stopped Scotch Plains-Fanwood 6-2 at MacKay Ice Arena in Englewood. Brody Latkin had three assists and Max Levy finished with a goal and two assists for Frisch (7-1-1), which won its third straight game. Aaron Lieberman had a goal and an assist and Jared Helwani put up 14 saves.
Boys ice hockey: No. 15 Morris Knolls-Hills stops Watchung Hills
Jack Martinez scored twice and had an assist to help pace Morris Knolls-Hills, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-2 win over Watchung Hills at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Morris Knolls-Hills (7-2) has won seven of its last eight games and next faces Chatham on Wednesday.
Boys basketball: Hoboken, Lyndhurst, Lodi win - South Bergen Classic
Lamir Boxley finished with 23 points and five assists to lead Hoboken to a 61-43 win over Weehawken at the South Bergen Classic in East Rutherford. Bryson Lopez had 16 points and six rebounds while Jasir Lane had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Hoboken (6-3), which has won two of its last three games. Ray Casey and Joel Lopez each had five rebounds.
Swimming: Christian Brothers, Manasquan corral Monmouth County titles
The Monmouth County Championships were tight. Winning by just a handful of points on Saturday in Neptune, Christian Brothers nabbed the boys’ county title with 408 points while Manasquan brought home the girls’ trophy with 318. CBA, ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, was led by...
Jackson crowns two champs to win Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Tournament team title
Jackson Memorial crowned two individual champions as it won the Elizabeth Lady Minuteman Classic at Dunn Sports Center in Elizabeth on Sunday. With 131 points, the Lady Jags easily outdistanced runner up Lakewood with 100. Rancocas Valley finished third with 86 while Kingsway was fourth with 74 and Perth Amboy finished fifth with 71.
Phillipsburg wins Cougar Classic Duals, emphasizes having fun along the way
To think about questioning or changing Phillipsburg’s methods after 77 years, over 1,000 dual meet victories, 23 group state titles and 30-plus state champions would seem to be an effort in futility. And yet, in his second year at the helm of the Stateliners program, that’s exactly what coach...
No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title
Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
Girls basketball: No. 6 Red Bank Catholic, No. 1 SJV win - Boardwalk Classic
Nina Emnace finished 17 points to help lift Trinity Hall to a 44-28 win over Red Bank Regional at Brookdale Community College in the Boardwalk Classic in Middletown. Siobhan Stapleton chipped in with eight points while Niamh Stapleton contributed with seven for Trinity Hall (11-1), which won its fifth straight game.
Boys basketball: Mainland tops Elizabeth, Ocean City wins - Seagull Classic
Cohen Cook finished with 19 points while Mawali Osunniyi tallied 13 to help lift Mainland to a 62-48 win over Elizabeth at the Seagull Classic in Absecon. However, it was a monster play late in the fourth quarter that could have made the Top 10 on cable sports. Cook lobbed a perfect pass from just inside the three-point line from the right side to Osynniyi, who connected on the alley-oop dunk, which drew the crowd to its feet. Mainland (9-1) outscored Elizabeth 25-10 in the fourth quarter after a tight affair throughout the contest.
No. 17 Arts over Newburgh Free Academy - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner posted 23 points, 12 rebounds and four steals to lead Arts, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20 in a 52-52 win over Newburg Free Academy (NY) at Canarsie High School in Brooklyn, NY. Arts (7-3) outscored the New York team 22-6 in the second quarter. Faquir Mosley...
Boys basketball - Boardwalk Showcase recap: Manasquan, Gill St. Bernard’s, St. Rose among winners
Tyler Burnham erupted for a career-high 30 points to go with 15 rebounds as Red Bank Catholic defeated Red Bank Regional, 74-65, in the nightcap of the Hoop Group Boardwalk Showcase at Brookdale College in Lincroft. Pasquale Sabino had seven of his 10 points as part of a game-opening 11-2...
Girls basketball: Castela surpasses 100 career 3-pointers for Mount St. Mary
Rachel Castela surpassed 100 career three-pointers as Mount St. Mary fell to Staten Island Academy 70-59 at the Coaches Choice USA SI/NJ Challenge at Moore Catholic High School in Staten Island. Castela finished with 28 points, burying seven three-pointers, along with 10 rebounds for Mount St. Mary (7-4), which lost...
Rutgers wrestling rolls Rider as Devon Britton get his moment to shine
Rutgers coach Scott Goodale has bragged about his team’s depth this season, and nobody has exemplified that more than redshirt sophomore Devon Britton. Britton, Goodale’s go-to utility man in the first half of the season and a career backup, delivered an upset against No. 29 McKenzie Bell at 141 pounds to provide the signature victory as No. 18 Rutgers defeated Rider, 26-9, Sunday at sold-out Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville.
Hannah Hidalgo and No. 5 Paul VI make statement in win over No. 2 Morris Catholic
PHILADELPHIA — One thought ran through Hannah Hidalgo’s mind as she and Paul VI entered their game on Sunday. Hidalgo and the rest of the team wanted to make a statement and put on a performance against a higher-ranked team that would reverberate across New Jersey. And they...
No. 2 Camden boys basketball dominates 2nd half in win over No. 3 Don Bosco Prep (PHOTOS)
For 16 minutes on Friday night, Dylan Harper and Don Bosco Prep made a pretty good case in front of a star-studded, standing-room only crowd that the Ironmen were the best team in the state of New Jersey. Everything that could go right for Don Bosco Prep was going right,...
No. 1 Roselle Catholic turns up heat behind Mgbako to roll past No. 11 Immaculate
Two days after an on-court altercation canceled Roselle Catholic’s game with Newark Arts in the second quarter, the top-ranked Lions got to play a full game. Make no mistake about it, though, this one was essentially over well before the final horn sounded. Paced by an almost unstoppable Mackenzie...
How to watch Camden vs. Bosco, star-studded No. 2 vs 3 boys hoops game Friday night
The biggest showdown in New Jersey so far this winter will be live streamed on Friday night, giving fans the chance to watch Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 3 Don Bosco Prep go head to head. The star-studded matchup between Camden and Don Bosco Prep...
Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash
When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
Boys Basketball: Herbst’s 28 leads Dumont past Demarest
Fred Herbst scored a game high 28 points to lead Dumont past Demarest 46-37, in Demarest. Herbst’s 28 came on seven two-pointers, four three-pointers, and two made free throws. His performance on Saturday was his second highest point total of the season thus far. The first half was played...
Weight issues still lingering as Sammy Alvarez misses Rider match
Sammy Alvarez missed the majority of the last two seasons because he struggled to make weight at 133 pounds. Now, up a class at 141, issues at the scale are continuing to put Alvarez’s status with the Rutgers wrestling team in jeopardy. Alvarez did not travel with the team...
