ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Mainland tops Elizabeth, Ocean City wins - Seagull Classic

Cohen Cook finished with 19 points while Mawali Osunniyi tallied 13 to help lift Mainland to a 62-48 win over Elizabeth at the Seagull Classic in Absecon. However, it was a monster play late in the fourth quarter that could have made the Top 10 on cable sports. Cook lobbed a perfect pass from just inside the three-point line from the right side to Osynniyi, who connected on the alley-oop dunk, which drew the crowd to its feet. Mainland (9-1) outscored Elizabeth 25-10 in the fourth quarter after a tight affair throughout the contest.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title

Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Hoboken, Lyndhurst, Lodi win - South Bergen Classic

Lamir Boxley finished with 23 points and five assists to lead Hoboken to a 61-43 win over Weehawken at the South Bergen Classic in East Rutherford. Bryson Lopez had 16 points and six rebounds while Jasir Lane had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Hoboken (6-3), which has won two of its last three games. Ray Casey and Joel Lopez each had five rebounds.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Wrestling: 1st Group and conference rankings through Jan. 5

The warm-up is over. December is gone and with the flip of the calendar, New Jersey wrestling teams begin to focus on divisional dual meets and later in the month, county and conference tournaments. The Somerset County Tournament is Saturday at Hillsborough. Records for all teams are through Thursday. With...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Nottingham tops Steinert - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson scored 15 points to lead Nottingham past Steinert with a score of 76-49 at Steinert High School in Hamilton. The game was close in the first half with the score being tied at 18 after the first quarter and Nottingham (6-2) holding a 33-28 lead at the half. However, the second half was all Nottingham as it outscored Steinert 43-21.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy