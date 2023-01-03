ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title

Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
Boys basketball: Colonia overpowers East Brunswick

Noah Taylor finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Anthony Gooden had 13 points and four assists as Colonia stopped East Brunswick 77-49 in Colonia. Jaeden Jones finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Aiden Derkack had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Colonia (8-1). James Curet chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap

Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 6

The first four weeks of the girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. NJ Advance Media has brought back the “starting five”, which began last season, where we name five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
Owners of a new cryotherapy business in Lopatcong embrace the cold

It’s almost like the fountain of youth, said Anthony Gabriel. He, along with partner Brandon Delgado, celebrated the grand opening Saturday of their new cryotherapy business outside Phillipsburg, Sub-Zero Cryotherapy & Recovery on 406 Route 57 in Lopatcong Township, which will offers full-body and localized treatments to clients. “It...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
N.J. weather: ‘#TeamSnow, be patient,’ NWS says as Sunday snowstorm looks to be a dud

New Jersey will have to wait a little longer for the first big snow storm of the season, as the forecast for tonight’s storm falls far short of any significant snowfall. The top half off of the state is expected to see light rain and snow Sunday night, with accumulations of less than an inch in most areas, the National Weather Service said early Sunday morning. Any snow accumulation will mostly be seen on grassy or other cold surfaces, the NWS said, meaning there will be little to no impact to roads.
Don’t let your babies grow up to be Cowboys. Or Packers. Or Giants | Editorial

The sight of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Cincinnati Monday night is another invitation to reconsider our relationship with football, as it demonstrated – with agonizing clarity -- that even a routine tackle can put a world-class athlete in the ICU fighting for his life and plunge its fan base into a national trauma.
Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80

A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
DOVER, NJ
Could there actually be snow in the N.J. forecast, after a week of unseasonably warm temperatures?

Winter has played havoc across much of the country in recent weeks. A “bomb cyclone” caused extensive flooding in Northern California’s Sacramento County. An arctic blast and heavy snowfall killed more than two dozen people in western New York around Buffalo. Severe winter storms and bitter cold forced the near shutdown of air travel just ahead of the holidays.
