Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Buses Replace Gladstone Branch Trains for Emergency Track Repairs January 7-8, 2023Morristown MinutePeapack And Gladstone, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Swimming: Christian Brothers, Manasquan corral Monmouth County titles
The Monmouth County Championships were tight. Winning by just a handful of points on Saturday in Neptune, Christian Brothers nabbed the boys’ county title with 408 points while Manasquan brought home the girls’ trophy with 318. CBA, ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, was led by...
No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title
Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
Boys basketball: Colonia overpowers East Brunswick
Noah Taylor finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds while Anthony Gooden had 13 points and four assists as Colonia stopped East Brunswick 77-49 in Colonia. Jaeden Jones finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Aiden Derkack had 10 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Colonia (8-1). James Curet chipped in with nine points and seven rebounds.
Patrick School over Piscataway - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Lee made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points as The Patrick School defeated Piscataway, 85-51, in Piscataway. Hola Fawaz and Daye Kaba scored 10 points each, while Seck Zongo and Ikeena Alozie added eight apiece for The Patrick School, which jumped out to a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.
The starting 5 - Players of the Week in every girls hoops conference, Jan. 6
The first four weeks of the girls basketball action featured standout performances all over the court for teams across New Jersey, including some awe-inspiring efforts. NJ Advance Media has brought back the “starting five”, which began last season, where we name five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in each conference.
23 people, places and trends in N.J. cannabis to watch in 2023
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider, NJ.com’s B2B cannabis industry trade journal and events vertical, is hosting a business meetup Jan. 18 in Jersey City. Tickets are limited. It took roughly 18 months after recreational weed was legalized in 2020 for the marketplace to open on April 21, 2022,...
FanDuel promo code for Ohio: Win $200 guaranteed on first bet during Week 18
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Online sports betting is live in Ohio in time for NFL Week 18 and our FanDuel promo code is offering $200 to new...
Owners of a new cryotherapy business in Lopatcong embrace the cold
It’s almost like the fountain of youth, said Anthony Gabriel. He, along with partner Brandon Delgado, celebrated the grand opening Saturday of their new cryotherapy business outside Phillipsburg, Sub-Zero Cryotherapy & Recovery on 406 Route 57 in Lopatcong Township, which will offers full-body and localized treatments to clients. “It...
New ‘person of interest’ images released in Route 1 death investigation
Authorities are still seeking help identifying a person of interest in an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of Route 1 in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Friday provided three new photos of the person of...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
N.J. weather: Coating of snow, up to 2 inches possible, this weekend. Latest forecast.
New Jersey might see its first snow of the new year on Sunday night, with up to 2 inches possible in central portions of the state if a weak weather system aligns correctly. Snow is far from a certainty, though, with the National Weather Service calling the forecast “tricky” in is Friday morning update.
N.J. weather: ‘#TeamSnow, be patient,’ NWS says as Sunday snowstorm looks to be a dud
New Jersey will have to wait a little longer for the first big snow storm of the season, as the forecast for tonight’s storm falls far short of any significant snowfall. The top half off of the state is expected to see light rain and snow Sunday night, with accumulations of less than an inch in most areas, the National Weather Service said early Sunday morning. Any snow accumulation will mostly be seen on grassy or other cold surfaces, the NWS said, meaning there will be little to no impact to roads.
Ohio PointsBet promo code: Claim $2,000 in bonuses for NFL Week 18 games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL Week 18 promises to bring plenty of excitement as teams fight to make the postseason, and Ohians can join the fun with...
Dad killed following Christmas fire in N.J. planned to become state trooper in Florida
A joyous family gathering on Christmas turned tragic when a 25-year-old aspiring state trooper badly burned in a fire in his in-laws’ backyard in Atlantic County died days later. James Davis was burned over much of his body after a gas can exploded outside the Mullica Township home, authorities...
Newly-listed home prices increased in 17 N.J. counties last month
The asking price of homes that hit the real estate market last month showed increases in 17 of New Jersey’s 21 counties compared to the same month last year, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. From Nov. 28 to Dec. 25, the median price of...
Don’t let your babies grow up to be Cowboys. Or Packers. Or Giants | Editorial
The sight of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsing in Cincinnati Monday night is another invitation to reconsider our relationship with football, as it demonstrated – with agonizing clarity -- that even a routine tackle can put a world-class athlete in the ICU fighting for his life and plunge its fan base into a national trauma.
Ohio Caesars Promo Code NFL: Get $1,250 bonus bets for NFL Sunday Week 18
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The final Sunday of the NFL regular season is upon us and Caesars is offering sports bettors in Ohio a risk-free bet worth...
Get $200 guaranteed plus $1,050 more in bonuses with NFL DraftKings promo code
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s Week 18 and our DraftKings Ohio promo code is offering $200 back on your first bet (win or lose) along with up...
Man, 21, dead after single-vehicle car crash on Route 80
A 21-year-old died after his car veered off Route 80 and hit a tree on Friday night, State Police said. Kevin Barradas, 21, of Dover, was driving a Saab 93 on Interstate 80 eastbound in Parsippany-Troy Hills when the accident occurred, according to the State Police. As Barradas reached Exit...
Could there actually be snow in the N.J. forecast, after a week of unseasonably warm temperatures?
Winter has played havoc across much of the country in recent weeks. A “bomb cyclone” caused extensive flooding in Northern California’s Sacramento County. An arctic blast and heavy snowfall killed more than two dozen people in western New York around Buffalo. Severe winter storms and bitter cold forced the near shutdown of air travel just ahead of the holidays.
