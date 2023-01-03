New Jersey will have to wait a little longer for the first big snow storm of the season, as the forecast for tonight’s storm falls far short of any significant snowfall. The top half off of the state is expected to see light rain and snow Sunday night, with accumulations of less than an inch in most areas, the National Weather Service said early Sunday morning. Any snow accumulation will mostly be seen on grassy or other cold surfaces, the NWS said, meaning there will be little to no impact to roads.

12 HOURS AGO