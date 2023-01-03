ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Frisch tops Scotch Plains-Fanwood for 3rd straight win

David Rosen tallied two goals and two assists while Aiden Sholomon had a goal and three assists as Frisch stopped Scotch Plains-Fanwood 6-2 at MacKay Ice Arena in Englewood. Brody Latkin had three assists and Max Levy finished with a goal and two assists for Frisch (7-1-1), which won its third straight game. Aaron Lieberman had a goal and an assist and Jared Helwani put up 14 saves.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Hoboken, Lyndhurst, Lodi win - South Bergen Classic

Lamir Boxley finished with 23 points and five assists to lead Hoboken to a 61-43 win over Weehawken at the South Bergen Classic in East Rutherford. Bryson Lopez had 16 points and six rebounds while Jasir Lane had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Hoboken (6-3), which has won two of its last three games. Ray Casey and Joel Lopez each had five rebounds.
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Mainland tops Elizabeth, Ocean City wins - Seagull Classic

Cohen Cook finished with 19 points while Mawali Osunniyi tallied 13 to help lift Mainland to a 62-48 win over Elizabeth at the Seagull Classic in Absecon. However, it was a monster play late in the fourth quarter that could have made the Top 10 on cable sports. Cook lobbed a perfect pass from just inside the three-point line from the right side to Osynniyi, who connected on the alley-oop dunk, which drew the crowd to its feet. Mainland (9-1) outscored Elizabeth 25-10 in the fourth quarter after a tight affair throughout the contest.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Delsea pounds Pascack Hills, Paulsboro, No. 20 South Plainfield for Boresch title

Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, spent seven hours at Newton for the 17th annual Boresch Duals and probably spent about an hour and a half of it actually on the mat. That’s how much of a clinic the Crusaders displayed on Saturday, punishing Pascack Hills 72-3, Paulsboro 56-12 and No. 20 South Plainfield in a 53-9 final on the way to winning the Newton Log – the meet’s team title trophy.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Nottingham tops Steinert - Boys basketball recap

JP Dickerson scored 15 points to lead Nottingham past Steinert with a score of 76-49 at Steinert High School in Hamilton. The game was close in the first half with the score being tied at 18 after the first quarter and Nottingham (6-2) holding a 33-28 lead at the half. However, the second half was all Nottingham as it outscored Steinert 43-21.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling rolls Rider as Devon Britton get his moment to shine

Rutgers coach Scott Goodale has bragged about his team’s depth this season, and nobody has exemplified that more than redshirt sophomore Devon Britton. Britton, Goodale’s go-to utility man in the first half of the season and a career backup, delivered an upset against No. 29 McKenzie Bell at 141 pounds to provide the signature victory as No. 18 Rutgers defeated Rider, 26-9, Sunday at sold-out Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton locks down Notre Dame in key CVC Colonial clash

When you think back over years about the Trenton boys basketball team, there has been one constant, whether the Tornadoes are having a great year or an average one. The High ALWAYS plays defense, because if you do not play defense, you do not play for The High. So far...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Herbst’s 28 leads Dumont past Demarest

Fred Herbst scored a game high 28 points to lead Dumont past Demarest 46-37, in Demarest. Herbst’s 28 came on seven two-pointers, four three-pointers, and two made free throws. His performance on Saturday was his second highest point total of the season thus far. The first half was played...
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
236K+
Followers
139K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy