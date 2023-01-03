ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023

(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
NASDAQ

Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to just below the 7,100 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with gains in technology and financial stocks as traders reacted to the minutes from the US Fed's recent policy meeting.
NASDAQ

2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street

For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
NASDAQ

These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023

After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
The Independent

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update

Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
NASDAQ

U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength Ahead Of Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - After starting the New Year off on a negative note, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent. Wall Street may benefit...
NASDAQ

5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023

The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
NASDAQ

Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing in Backblaze’s share...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
NASDAQ

Indonesia Stock Market May Reverse Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 0.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just shy of the 6,815-point plateau, although it's likely to rediscover support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher after volatile session

U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after back-and-forth trading as investors weighed a batch of economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8% in a volatile session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 130 points, or 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.7%.
NASDAQ

Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
TheStreet

Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher With Fed Minutes, Jobs Data In Focus

Stocks finished higher Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors eyed jobs data and reacted to the release of Fed minutes amid rising market volatility levels paired with thin trading volumes. Stocks ended lower Tuesday, however, and look vulnerable to a similar pattern today, with daily...

