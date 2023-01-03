Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
NASDAQ
Australian Market Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is modestly higher on Thursday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to just below the 7,100 level, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, with gains in technology and financial stocks as traders reacted to the minutes from the US Fed's recent policy meeting.
NASDAQ
2 Remarkable Growth Stocks Set to Soar in 2023, According to Wall Street
For many investors, 2022 was nothing short of catastrophic. Fueled by high inflation and rising interest rates, the S&P 500 delivered its worst performance since the financial crisis in 2008 (down 19.5% for the year), and the Bloomberg Aggregate U.S. Bond Index fell more than 13%, marking its worst performance since its inception in 1976.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
Every major index is headed for a loss in December that will cap off a dismal year
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
NASDAQ
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks May See Initial Strength Ahead Of Fed Minutes
(RTTNews) - After starting the New Year off on a negative note, stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.6 percent. Wall Street may benefit...
NASDAQ
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
UBS sees oil prices topping $100 per barrel this year
UBS predicts oil prices will return to triple digits this year, a long way to climb from current levels of around $75 per barrel.
NASDAQ
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing in Backblaze’s share...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Reverse Wednesday's Losses
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 40 points or 0.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just shy of the 6,815-point plateau, although it's likely to rediscover support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
US stocks rise as bond yields tumble ahead of Fed minutes and job-opening data
US stocks were higher on Wednesday, with investors shifting their focus to December Fed minutes and job opening and turnover data.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher after volatile session
U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after back-and-forth trading as investors weighed a batch of economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8% in a volatile session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 130 points, or 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.7%.
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 3, 2023 : TQQQ, TSLA, SQQQ, TSLL, PBR, BBBY, BABA, NIO, QQQ, ABEV, XPEV, CCL
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 66.05 to 11,005.81. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 57,597,617 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $17.60, with 7,476,206 shares traded. This represents a 9.32% increase from its 52...
NASDAQ
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
Stock Market Live: Stocks End Higher With Fed Minutes, Jobs Data In Focus
Stocks finished higher Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury bond yields eased, as investors eyed jobs data and reacted to the release of Fed minutes amid rising market volatility levels paired with thin trading volumes. Stocks ended lower Tuesday, however, and look vulnerable to a similar pattern today, with daily...
